News 18 Afternoon Digest: India Registers Over 1.26 Lakh Cases in Biggest Spike Ever; Covid-19 Cases in Maharashtra Could Top 11 lakh by April 30 and Other Stories

India registered 1,26,789 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, setting another one-day record as the county battles the second wave of infections. The total deaths pushed to 1,66,862 with 685 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases since the first recorded infection in India in January last year now stands at over 1.29 crore, making it the third worst-hit country after the United States and Brazil. READ MORE

PM Modi Takes 2nd Dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin at AIIMS, Says Get Your Shot Soon if Eligible

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, April 8, received his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS, New Delhi, and asked those eligible for the shot to take it soon to defeat the virus. He had received his first jab of vaccine on March 1. READ MORE

Covid-19 Cases in Maharashtra Could Top 11 lakh by April 30, Centre Warns State, Flags Oxygen Crisis

Sharing a grim projection of the current Covid-19 scenario in Maharashtra, the centre told the state authorities that active cases could exceed the 11 lakh mark by April 30 if people observe laxity and fail to abide by Covid-19 restrictions. READ MORE

‘Taken Aback’: EU Chief, Only Woman in Talks, Left Standing as Erdogan and Colleague Snap Up Chairs

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was taken aback to find her fellow top EU official taking the only chair available next to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan when the duo visited Ankara, and her spokesman made that clear on Wednesday. READ MORE

‘IPL Cancel Na Ho’: Spike in Covid-19 Cases in India Has Dampened the Spirits of Desi Cricket Fans

Indian cricket fans are growing nervous by the minute as daily Covid-19 cases in the country continue to rise. Fresh curbs and lockdowns have been put in place by state governments in several parts of India to break the chain of coronavirus. With restrictions announced and cases spiking by the day, fans who have been waiting for the much-awaited season of IPL 2021 are worried, to say the least. Add cricketers who have tested positive for Covid-19 to the equation and things don’t look pretty. READ MORE

This App Promises To Tell If You Have COVID Symptoms, Just By Making You Count Loudly

There is a new app for the Apple iPhone and the Android phones that promises to help you with a positive or negative result for the COVID virus, just by hearing your voice. What the app, VocalisCheck, basically does is it asks you to loudly count from 50 to 70 while that audio is recorded on your phone. The audio map is transformed into a spectrogram which looks a lot like a heat image, which is then compared with heat maps from the audio of COVID patients and you get a result. READ MORE

