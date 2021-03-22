News 18 Afternoon Digest: India Reports 46,951 New Cases in Biggest 1-Day Surge Since Nov; Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Latest Gaffe Gives Fodder to Opposition and Other Stories

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Reports 46,951 New Cases in Biggest 1-Day Surge Since Nov; Premature to Say Delhi Witnessing New Wave, Says Health Minister

India registered 46,951 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day jump since November 7, taking the country’s tally to 1,16,46,081 amid concerns of a second wave of the pandemic. Of the total cases, over 1.11 crore people have recovered so far, and 1,59,97 total deaths have been recorded. READ MORE

‘US Ruled India for 200 Years…’ Uttarakhand Chief Minister’s Latest Gaffe Gives Fodder to Opposition

In another gaffe within fortnight after assuming office, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said the “United States ruled India for 200 years”. It was the third comment in a week for which Rawat has been trolled. Earlier, Rawat was trolled for his comment on ripped jeans and equating Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lord Ram. READ MORE

IIM-Calcutta’s 1st Woman Director Quits Year Before Her Term Ends After ‘Confrontation’ with Board

Amonth after the institute’s Board of Governors (BoG) clipped her powers, IIM-Calcutta’s first woman director Anju Seth has quit the post a year before her term ends, a report said.Seth’s resignation comes two days after she went on sick leave, leaving Prashant Mishra, Dean (New Initiatives and External Relations), in charge as acting director. Her tenure was to end in Feb 2022, a report in The Indian Express said. READ MORE

Why Kudmis of Jungle Mahal, Once a Maoist Hotbed, Hold Key to Victory for BJP, TMC in Bengal Elections

Forty-two assembly constituencies in the Jungle Mahal region of West Bengal hold the key for the electoral success of the two major contestants – the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its arch rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – in the upcoming state assembly elections beginning March 27. READ MORE

A Year After Janata Curfew, Desi Twitter is Bringing the Memories Back With Pots and Pans

It’s been a whole year and the coronavirus pandemic is far, far from over. A leading epidemiologist recently confirmed that Social distancing measures and face masks could be used “for years,” to come. While the world battles the invisible virus, India has its own milestone of a year in the fight with Covid-19: Janata Curfew. On 22 March 2020, a 14-hour-long ‘Janata curfew’ came into force after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to stay indoors from 7 am to 9 pm to break the chain of the spread of novel coronavirus. READ MORE

‘Thalaivi’ Pics Capture Kangana Ranaut’s Dramatic Body Transformation for Jayalalithaa Role

Kangana Ranaut is all set to launch the trailer of J Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi on March 23. As per reports, the trailer launch event will happen in Mumbai and Chennai simultaneously. Ahead of the trailer launch, Kangana shared stills from the upcoming movie. It shows her dramatic body transformation for the role. Kangana had earlier shared with fans that she gained and lost 20 kgs for the role and the new pics really show how dramatic her body transformation was for the role in Thalaivi. READ MORE