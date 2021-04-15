News 18 Afternoon Digest: India Sees Record Covid-19 Surge For 2nd Day in a Row; Heart-wrenching Plea by Covid-19 Patient's Son in Maharashtra and Other Stories

India Sees Record Covid-19 Surge For 2nd Day in a Row with 2,00,739 Cases: 10 Points

India is the second country to report more than 2 lakh new cases in a day. The only country to have recorded a higher number of cases in a single day was the US, which had registered 3.09 lakh cases on January 8 of this year. READ MORE

UP Panchayat Election Live Updates: 5 of Family Win Unopposed in Etawah; Voters Flout Covid Norms in Agra

Over three crore voters will exercise their franchise in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections on Thursday to be held across 18 districts in 51,176 polling booths. READ MORE

‘Give Bed or Kill Him’: Heart-wrenching Plea by Covid-19 Patient’s Son in Maharashtra

In a heart-wrenching video that surfaced on the internet, a man from Maharashtra’s Chandrapur is seen pleading for a hospital bed for his ailing father who has been suffering from Covid-19. “Give him a hospital bed, or just kill him with an injection,” said Sagar Kishore Naharshetivar who has been on the move since Tuesday afternoon in search for a hospital bed for his father. READ MORE

Denmark Becomes 1st European Country to Cut AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine Completely

Denmark on Wednesday announced it would stop using the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine altogether, becoming the first European country to do so over suspected rare but serious side effects. READ MORE

CISCE Likely to Announce Final Decision on Board Exams Today

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to announce its decision on holding the board exams today. The CISCE in an official statement said, “Due to COVID situation, CISCE will take a decision regarding ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12)” exams. READ MORE

IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Reprimanded for Breaching IPL’s Code of Conduct During SRH vs RCB Match

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, a BCCI release stated.“Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. READ MORE

