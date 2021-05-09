News 18 Afternoon Digest: India's Covid Tally Breaches 4 lakh Mark for Fourth Day; Himanta Biswa Sarma Ahead in Race to Be Crowned as Next Assam CM and Other Stories

India’s Covid Tally Breaches 4 lakh Mark for Fourth Day, Deaths Continue Upward Trend

India logged in 4,03,738 fresh Covid cases and 4,092 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the overall Covid tally to 2.22 crore. Notably, the country saw over 4 lakh daily infections for the fourth time in a week and over 4,000 deaths for the second straight day. READ MORE

Himanta Biswa Sarma Ahead in Race to Be Crowned as Next Assam CM, NDA to Meet Today

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is all set to be the next chief minister of the state after the BJP-led coalition won the Assembly elections held this year. According to sources in the party, Sarma’s name will be proposed by incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in a meeting of the newly elected MLAs on Sunday afternoon. READ MORE

Gujarat Covid Centre Set Up Within ‘Gaushala’ Banks on Medicines from Cow Milk, Urine to Beat Virus

As the pandemic batters India, reports of a Covid care centre set within a “gaushala” at Tetoda village of Banaskantha district of North Gujarat has come to the fore. READ MORE

Chinese Rocket Segment Weighing 18-Tonne Disintegrates Over Indian Ocean: State TV

Alarge segment of a Chinese rocket re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere and disintegrated over the Indian Ocean, state television reported Sunday citing the China Manned Space Engineering Office, following fevered speculation over where the 18-tonne object would come down. READ MORE

Kareena Kapoor Shares a Closer Glimpse of Baby Boy in Taimur’s Arms, See Pic

Sharing a picture of her baby in her elder son Taimur’s arms, Kareena wrote, “And these two give me hope… for a better tomorrow. Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there." Saif and Kareena have still not revealed the baby’s name. READ MORE

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Suspended Midway Due to Coronavirus, Contestants Sent Home

The eighth season of top reality television show Bigg Boss Kannada has been suspended halfway due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show has gone on for more than 70 days with 8 contestants still left. It was hosted by Kiccha Sudeep and started on 28 February earlier this year. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here