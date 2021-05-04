News 18 Afternoon Digest: India's New Coronavirus Variant 2.5 Times More Transmissible; Hungry Man Searches For Food in Garbage Dump and Other Stories

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India’s Tally Crosses 2 Crore With 3,57,229 New Cases; Algeria Finds First Cases of Indian Variant

India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2 crore mark with 3,57,229 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. READ MORE

India’s New Coronavirus Variant 2.5 Times More Transmissible, One Person Can Infect Three Others

According to a statistical model by Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai, and Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, the new variant of the Covid-19 virus prevalent in the second wave is likely to be almost two to two-and-a-half times more transmissible than the previous variant. READ MORE

BJP Has Carved a Space in Bengal Politics. It Must Now Prepare Cadre for Upcoming Civic Polls

In 2001, the newly formed Trinamool Congress joined hands with parent Congress, with an aim to unseat the Left which was seeking re-election for the sixth term. Statistically, the alliance had a strong chance with roughly 40 per cent vote base and, with Mamata at the front, the sentiments were high. Slogans like “ebar, noy never” (this time or never) outlining the ‘golden opportunity’ filled the air. READ MORE

Karnataka: Left Without Work or Shelter, Hungry Man Searches For Food in Garbage Dump

As Karnataka remains under 14-day-long complete lockdown, many people in the state have been left with no work and no food. Thirty-five-year-old Raju, who was employed as a loader at a ginger farm, is left with no work ever since the lockdown began. Unable to find food, he was found searching for food in a waste dump yard at Kone Pete near Alur. READ MORE

IPL 2021 COVID-19 Fallout Live Updates: Entire CSK Squad Put in Hard Quarantine

BCCI is also planning to limit the remainder of the season to just one venue with Mumbai being floated as the primary option. However, it is expected that tonight’s match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and defending champions Mumbai Indians will go ahead as planned unless there’s a late development. READ MORE

Kangana Ranaut Wants People Using Oxygen Cylinders to Plant More Trees, ‘Give Back to Nature’

While social media is filled with news of people donating oxygen cylinders, people trying to amplify help and SOS messages, Bollywood celebrity Kangana Ranaut has a difference in opinion — she feels that people using oxygen cylinders and making oxygen plants should ‘return’ their share back to nature. READ MORE

