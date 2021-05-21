News 18 Afternoon Digest: Journalist Tarun Tejpal Acquitted in 2013 Rape Case; In aftermath of Cyclone Tauktae, 51 Bodies Recovered from Sunken Barge P305

Journalist Tarun Tejpal Acquitted in 2013 Rape Case, Thanks Court for ‘Standing by Truth’

Goa district court acquitted Tarun Tejpal of rape charges on Friday. The former Tehelka editor-in-chief is accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague inside the elevator of a luxury hotel in Goa in 2013. “In November 2013 I was falsely accused of sexual assault by a colleague. Today the Hon’ble Trial Court of Additional Sessions Judge Kshama Joshi, in Goa, has honourably acquitted me." Tejpal said. READ MORE

Now, Children of Covid-Recovered Families in Maharashtra Hit by Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome

Children in Covid-recovered families in Maharashtra have begun to show symptoms of multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C). Reportedly, in Nagpur as many as six such patients, between the ages of 2-12, were admitted to the hospital after showing signs of MIS-C. Dr Sanjeev Joshi, paediatrician said that children in families that have tested positive for the coronavirus might have built ‘Covid antibodies,’ leading to MIS-C. READ MORE

Ayush Kadha, Tiffin Boxes: Centre Highlights 14 ‘Best’ Covid Practices Followed by States

In a letter written by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to states, the Centre has highlighted the best practises carried out in various districts and has urged state governments to emulate the same. It included- establishment and operation of Isolation Centres and Covid Care Centres. READ MORE

51 Bodies Recovered from Sunken Barge P305, 24 Still Missing; CM Uddhav in Tauktae-hit Ratnagiri

As many as 51 bodies were recovered during rescue operations in the Arabian Sea after Barge P-305 sank during the Cyclonic storm Tauktae. Meanwhile, chief minister Uddhav Thackrey visited cyclone-hit Ratnagiri to assess the damage caused by the storm. The eastern states of Odisha and West Bengal are set to face the brunt of Cyclone Yaas, which is likely to make landfall of May 26. READ MORE

Sonu Sood’s Life-size Poster Showered with Milk by Fans in Andhra Pradesh

Sonu Sood has had several accolades coming his way ever since he took up the humongous task of helping everyone affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Some of his admirers have said he should run for prime minister, while others have hailed him as god. People in Andhra Pradesh have gone a step ahead and showered his poster with milk. READ MORE

Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan Set Damaged Again This Year Due to Cyclone Tauktae

The cyclone Tauktae has had a devastating effect on properties in various locations, including some movie sets in Mumbai. The sets of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Maidan has reportedly been ruined due to the cyclone. The makers of the film tried to save the set but couldn’t, and the film’s shoot came to a standstill yet again. The people on the set when the cyclone hit are safe. READ MORE

