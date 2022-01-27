News 18 Afternoon Digest: Karnataka Schools Reopening From Next Week; North Korea Fires Two Missiles in Rejection of US Offer for Nuclear Talks

In Sixth Weapons Test in Jan, North Korea Fires Two Missiles in Rejection of US Offer for Nuclear Talks

North Korea fired two suspected ballistic missiles Thursday, Seoul said, its sixth weapons test this month in one of the most intense spates of launches on record that has delivered an emphatic rejection of Washington’s offers for talks on its nuclear programme. Pyongyang has not fired this many missiles in a calendar month in decades, according to data compiled by the Center for Strategic and International Studies — a Washington-based think tank. READ MORE

Ex-VP Ansari Joins Jamaat-e-Islami Backed Event in US, Says ‘Concerned’ Over Human Rights Situation In India

Former vice-president Hamid Ansari on Wednesday participated in an event, which was backed by the Jamaat-e-Islami organization, and expressed concerns over the current human rights situation in India. The event was also joined by four US lawmakers, including a senator. The Union government in India has denied these allegations. The Indian-American Muslim Council had reportedly collected funds for the cause of Rohingya crisis and paid to lobby firm FGR for getting India blacklisted by the USCIRF. READ MORE

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan Files Nomination From Jail, Son Abdullah to Contest from Suar

Mohammad Azam Khan, the Samajwadi Party MP from Rampur, who is lodged in Sitapur Jail has completed his nomination process from inside the jail on Wednesday. The court has allowed him to contest elections from jail. Giving more information on the issue, jail officer RS Yadav has said that according to the order, the returning officer came to the jail and all the formalities were completed. Meanwhile, the nomination papers of Azam Khan are expected to be filed today in Rampur. Khan is lodged in jail for 23 months. READ MORE

Kerala to Get Its Own ‘Padma’ Awards to Honour 8 Individuals for ‘Priceless Contribution to Society’

Even as the CPI(M) policy has been consistent in declining awards from the state, the lone state government led by the party in the country is all set to institute a state-level award on the model of the Padma honours from this year. On October 21, 2021, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced that the state will institute the highest state-level awards in three categories to be awarded to eight persons on the model of Padma honours. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting in October 2021. READ MORE

Karnataka Schools Reopening From Next Week: BC Nagesh

Karnataka is considering reopening schools from next week, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, BC Nagesh informed media. Different officials from the state governments will hold a meeting to discuss exact dates and modalities of reopening physical classes. “The decision on the opening of the school will be taken at the meeting which will be held on January 29," said the Karnataka education minister. He was talking at the launch of Gram One Center in Moornadu village of Madikeri Taluk. READ MORE

Sanya Malhotra Wins Internet As She Rushes to Help Paparazzi After He Falls Down; Viral Video

Sanya Malhotra has won hearts with her stellar acting chops, witty replies during interviews, and her love for dancing. However, the fans were simply impressed with her kindness recently. The paparazzi are on their toes while tracking the movement of Bollywood and TV actors all around Mumbai. They never miss a chance to spot these actors while they are visiting salons, clinics, restaurants, or any other getaway. There are many actors who stop by and pose for the photographers; however, some just rush their way through. READ MORE

