News 18 Afternoon Digest: Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Minister's Son Ashish Mishra 'May Surrender', Sachin Pilot's Convoy Stopped at Ghazipur; Archaeologists Find 2700-year-old Ancient Toilet in Jerusalem

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates: Minister’s Son Ashish Mishra ‘May Surrender’; Sachin Pilot’s Convoy Stopped at Ghazipur

Sources say that Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish may surrender. Section 302 (punishment for murder) has been invoked in FIR that was registered after Sunday’s violence. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he will visit Lakhimpur Kheri today along with two chief ministers (Charanjit Singh Channi and Bhupesh Baghel), even as Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur said that he will not be allowed to proceed as the Uttar Pradesh government has denied him permission. READ MORE

For First Time in 4 Years, US Reveals Nuclear Bomb Numbers After Trump Blackout

The US State Department published on Tuesday the number of nuclear warheads the country stockpiles for the first time in four years, after former president Donald Trump placed a blackout on the data. As of September 30, 2020, the US military maintained 3,750 active and inactive nuclear warheads, down by 55 from a year earlier and by 72 from the same date in 2017. READ MORE

Archaeologists Find 2700-year-old Ancient Toilet in Jerusalem

Israeli archaeologists have found a rare ancient toilet in Jerusalem dating back more than 2,700 years, when private bathrooms were a luxury in the holy city, authorities said Tuesday. The Israeli Antiquities Authority said the smooth, carved limestone toilet was found in a rectangular cabin that was part of a sprawling mansion overlooking what is now the Old City. It was designed for comfortable sitting, with a deep septic tank dug underneath. READ MORE

Education Minister Speaks to Australian Counterpart, Raises Issue of Return of Indian Students

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan Tuesday interacted with his Australian counterpart Alan Tudge and raised the issue of the return of Indian students studying in that country. “During the virtual meeting, the Australian minister briefed him on the steps being taken by their government to ease the return of Indian students to Australia. The two ministers talked about strengthening the growing Australia-India partnership in higher education with an emphasis on two-way student mobility, teacher exchanges, and applied research," a senior official of the Ministry of Education said. READ MORE

SRK’s Son Aryan Khan May Get Relief from NCB Tomorrow, Hunt to Continue for Drugs Syndicates in Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has collected almost all evidence against Aryan Khan and the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan may get relief on Thursday even as the agency is trying to catch the network of peddlers who supply drugs to high-profile buyers. The drugs case against Aryan Khan is majorly based on two proofs which the NCB officials are claiming will be enough to prove their case. READ MORE

Reprimanding Students for Indiscipline Would Not Tantamount to Provocation for Suicide: SC

Reprimanding a student for his indiscipline would not be tantamount to provoking a student to commit suicide unless there are repeated specific allegations of harassment, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday. The apex court said that an old saying — spare the rod and spoil the child — may have lost its relevance in present days and Corporal punishment to the child is not recognised by law but that does not mean that a teacher or school authorities have to shut their eyes to any indiscipline act of a student. READ MORE

China’s Power Outage Hits Chemical Companies; Here’s How it May Impact Indian Players

Chinese Economy seems to be tumbling due to multiple factors, among which, the most prevalent is the current power deficit condition of the CCP-led nation. China has been experiencing severe blackouts, with power falling short of satisfying the mechanics of production. The Chinese chemical industry has taken an equally hard blow, with many production plants being temporarily closed or completely shut. The overall impact has affected more than 25 per cent of the production output. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.