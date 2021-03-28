News 18 Afternoon Digest: Lockdown in Maha's Aurangabad from March 30-April 8; Holi Restrictions, Curbs on Weddings in Delhi as Capital Adds 800 Red Zones in 6 Days and Other Stories

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Registers 62,714 New Covid-19 Cases, Biggest One-day Spike in 5 Months; Lockdown in Maha’s Aurangabad from March 30-April 8

India recorded 62,714 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in its biggest one-day surge in nearly five months. The fresh infections have taken the total Covid tally in the country to 1.19 crore. With 312 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of fatalities due to the deadly disease stands at 1,61,552. The last recorded biggest spike was registered on October 16 when 63,371 cases were reported.

As Covid cases surge in Bengaluru, more children below 10 years of age are turning positive. This month 472 kids under 10 have been tested positive for Covid-19 and the number is expected to cross 500 over the weekend.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said strict action will be taken against those found violating the directions issued for Holi celebrations. He dismissed any possibility of imposing another lockdown in Delhi, saying it was not a solution to check the spread of the coronavirus that is again surging rapidly.

The Battle of Plassey was fought in 1757 on the banks of the Hooghly river and helped the British seize control of Bengal. Nearly three centuries later, about 300 kilometres south of the Hooghly river, Nandigram is the new Plassey, where the mother of all political clashes in West Bengal is taking place this election season.

One of the top contenders for British throne Prince William has been declared as the sexiest bald man. The 38-year-old Duke of Cambridge was termed as "sexy" 17.6 million times in blogs, reports and pages found through Google search, according to a report from The Sun. With this, the British royal has beat Mike Tyson, Jason Statham, Pitbull and Michael Jordan. Apart from these, Vladimir Putin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Bruce Willis, Vin Diesel, Floyd Mayweather and John Travolta also found a mention in the study. "There are quite a few bald public figures we can feast our eyes on," a spokesperson for Longevita was quoted as saying.

Actress Kriti Sanon, who is an avid social media user and keeps giving fans inside glimpses from her upcoming projects and photoshoots, on Friday posted sexy pictures of herself in a powdered pink and tale green revealing outfit featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. Sharing the photos, Kriti wrote, "Salsa anyone?" Patralekha dropped a series of fiery emojis on Kriti's hot photos. Several fans also dropped heart-eyed emojis under the post. But what caught netizens' attention was Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's comment on the photo. Big B was clearly mesmerised by Kriti's look as he commented "Wow" alongside a red heart emoji on her picture.