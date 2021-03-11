News 18 Afternoon Digest: Lockdown in Mumbai? BMC Says All Options Open; Mamata Banerjee in Trauma with Severe Injury in Left Ankle Bone and Other Stories

Lockdown in Mumbai? Day After City Sees Highest Spike in Covid-19 Cases Since Oct, BMC Says All Options Open

A day after Mumbai reported over 1,500 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, the BMC has said that all options, including that of lockdown, are open in front of it. “As of now, it is not on our plan. But certainly, if the cases go up like this, and if we are not getting equal support from citizens, then we can keep that option open after a detailed review. That decision will be taken at an appropriate time,” Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani told CNN-News18. READ MORE

Mamata Banerjee in Trauma with Severe Injury in Left Ankle Bone, Under Observation for 48 Hrs: Doctors

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sustained multiple injuries and is in trauma after she was attacked by unidentified people from among the massive crowd that turned up to cheer for her in Nandigram after filing her nomination papers on Wednesday. Banerjee was rushed to Kolkata and has been kept under 48 hours of observation at the SSKM Hospital in the city. READ MORE

No Connect With Cadre, Charges of Groupism: Why Chacko Quitting May Have No Effect on Kerala Polls

Senior leader P C Chacko’s resignation over “lack of democracy in the party” has come as a shock to the Congress’ Kerala unit. Chacko made the announcement on Wednesday in Delhi. Calling it quits, Chacko said that it has become difficult to be a Congressman without being in one of the “groups”, alleging that the list of the candidates for Kerala assembly elections was not discussed in the party’s poll committee. READ MORE

Interpol Red Notice Issued Against Self-styled Godman for Sexually Abusing Minor Girls in Ashram

Interpol has issued a red notice to locate and arrest self-styled godman Virender Deo Dixit who has been on the run after being accused of sexually exploiting and confining several women at his fortress-like ashram Ishwariya Adhyatmik Vidyalaya in Delhi’s Rohini area. READ MORE

Netizens Surprised with Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid’s Body Transformation Ahead of Bollywood Debut

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid is currently filming for his Bollywood debut film. Earlier, in a social media post, Junaid’s sister Ira Khan had hinted that her brother is off for his shooting assignment and even wished him luck with a throwback picture. She shared that Junaid has been in the acting field for some years and with his upcoming movie, he is all set to face the camera. READ MORE

How Much Did Prince Harry Inherit From His Mother Diana? We Finally Have a Close Estimate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent interview with Oprah Winfrey has been causing shock-waves across the world for several of the revelations made.Prince Harry revealed that he was able to financially cut himself off from the British royal family only because his late mother Princess Diana left him an inheritance. READ MORE