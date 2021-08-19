News 18 Afternoon Digest: Maharashtra Residents May Get Relief from Sky-high Electricity Bills as State Set to Go; Taliban Supreme Leader May Soon Handle Afghanistan's Reins

Maharashtra Residents May Get Relief from Sky-high Electricity Bills as State Set to Go

Residents in Maharashtra may get some relief in the whopping electricity bills as the state reportedly got a record low rate of Rs 2.42 per unit for purchasing electricity from sources of renewable energy. The state is now exploring the possibility of switching to green energy. The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd has invited bids for 500 megawatts solar projects with a target of reaching 17,360 MW in five years. READ MORE

‘Country Boys With Code of Honour’: UK Army Chief Says Taliban May Have Changed, Must ‘Wait & See’

Britain’s chief of defence staff General Nick Carter has denied calling Taliban as an enemy and claimed that the insurgent groups want an Afghanistan which is inclusive. Carter said the Taliban were essentially “country boys" who lived by the so called “Pashtunwali", the traditional tribal way of life and code of conduct of the Pashtun people. READ MORE

IIM CAT 2021: Minimum Marks Requirement Changed

Students who have not obtained 50% marks in their graduate degree can still apply for the MBA entrance exam Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021. Due to the pandemic, students have been promoted without exams and based on internal assessment. Considering there could be different evaluation patterns adopted by different universities across the country due to the covid-19 pandemic, the CAT Committee has decided to remove the minimum percentage of marks. READ MORE

Haibatullah Akhundzada: Taliban Supreme Leader May Soon Handle Afghanistan’s Reins

The Taliban’s supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, is likely to become the head of the ruling council of Afghanistan, akin to the President, after the Islamist group seized control of the country. Afghanistan has been thrown open to a crisis after the Taliban swept most provinces to swiftly take over Kabul, the country’s capital and the last major city to fall to the offensive that began months ago but accelerated as the hardline Islamists gained control of territories and the US troops began retreating. READ MORE

First Coronavirus Case Reported in Paralympic Village, Days Before Games Start

First coronavirus case has been detected in the Paralympic Village, days before the Games open, organisers said Thursday as Japan battles a record wave of infections. The case involves a Games-related member of staff who is not resident in Japan, according to organisers, who did not give further details. Organisers have so far reported 74 cases linked to the Paralympics, mostly among contractors and Games staff who live in Japan. READ MORE

Bengal Post-Poll Violence Case: CBI, Court-Monitored SIT to Probe, Says Calcutta HC; Mamata Govt Likely to Move SC

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday handed over the probe in West Bengal’s post-poll violence to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A five-member bench of the high court headed by acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal had reserved its verdict on the matter on August 3. A number of petitioners had moved the high court earlier this year, alleging widespread post-poll violence in the state after the Trinamool Congress’ stunning return to power on May 2. READ MORE

