News 18 Afternoon Digest: Mamata Heckled as She Crosses Amit Shah’s Roadshow Venue, Indian Crew of Ship Stuck in Suez Canal May Face Legal Charges

Mamata Banerjee Heckled With ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Slogans as She Crosses Amit Shah’s Roadshow Venue in Nandigram

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was heckled with Jai Shri Ram slogans by BJP supporters as she crossed the venue of union home minister Amit Shah’s roadshow in Nandigram today. Banerjee was proceeding to the venue of her own roadshow when BJP supporters chased her and raised the slogans. Banerjee and Shah are holding back-to-back roadshows in Nandigram today as the attention turns towards the electoral battle between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her protege-turned-foe Suvendu Adhikari in the high-profile constituency. READ MORE

Time Interval for Second Dose of Covishield Vaccine Increased to Upto 8 Weeks: All You Need to Know

As the Covid-19 infections continue to rise unabated in India, the government has announced the opening of vaccination for people above the age of 45 from April 1. The interval between the first and second doses of Covishield has been increased to up to eight weeks in its ongoing vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus. The vaccine is Serum Institute of India’s version of AZD1222 – Developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with the University of Oxford. READ MORE

‘Danger They Will be Scapegoats’: Indian Crew of Ship Stuck in Suez Canal May Face Legal Charges

The next big concern for India after container ship ‘Ever Given’ refloated is what action the Suez Canal Authority may take against the 25 crew members. According to a report by Times of India, both the Indian government and the seafarers’ organisations are concerned about the legal issues that the crew may face, including the possibility of criminal charges. READ MORE

Myanmar Junta Leader Held Lavish Dinner Party While Troops Killed More Than 100 in Streets

Military junta chief Min Aung Hlaing threw a lavish dinner party Saturday while his troops reportedly shot dead more than 100 people in the streets and forced thousands of people to flee into neighboring Thailand, during a weekend of indiscriminate terror and bloodshed that was widely condemned internationally. Images posted on social media showed the coup leader dressed in a bow tie and a white, medal-laiden jacket walking a red carpet, greeting attendees and sitting down to a meal to mark Armed Forces Day. READ MORE

‘Be Weary While Dealing with Rahul Gandhi’: Ex-MP Warns Girls with Disparaging Remarks

Joice George, former MP from Idukki, makes disparaging remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi warning girls to be ‘weary’ while dealing with Rahul as he is a bachelor. “Rahul Gandhi’s programme is that he will only go to women’s college. He will go there and teach girls to bend. My dear children please don’t bend and stand in front of him, he has not married. This is what his program is,” George said. READ MORE

In Mamata vs Suvendu, Polarisation Debate Dominates Battle Ground Nandigram

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is all smiles. From the stage of her rally in Nandigram’s Thakurchowk, Banerjee distributes cold tissues among journalists, asking them to wipe their faces in the sweltering heat. Earlier in the day, she has completed an eight-kilometre road show in a wheelchair. The modest crowd in her road show and the rally, however, indicates that the heat may be getting to Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress (TMC) in this high-profile constituency. READ MORE