News 18 Afternoon Digest: Mamata Pins Hope on Bhabanipur, Her Face-Saver Since Its Formation in 2011; Over 250 Private Delhi Alcohol Shops to be Shut for 45 Days from October

Second Time’s The Charm? Mamata Pins Hope on Bhabanipur, Her Face-Saver Since Its Formation in 2011

As West Bengal’s Bhabanipur constituency faces bypolls, it is the second time in the last 10 years that Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has turned to her home seat to save her chief minister’s chair. The Bhabanipur constituency, which was formed in 2011 after delimitation, has been a stronghold of TMC since its inception. The chief minister’s Kalighat residence falls under this constituency. READ MORE

Over 10 Million Android Users Affected by New Grifthorse Malware, but What Is It?

Over 10 million Android smartphones have been reportedly affected by a new malware called GriftHorse. Discovered by researchers at mobile security firm Zimperium, the research suggests the threat group had been running the campaign since November 2020. The research firm notes that the GriftHorse malware was distributed through both Google Play and third-party application stores and stole “hundreds of millions of Euros" from affected users. READ MORE

Delhi Liquor Rule: Over 250 Private Alcohol Shops to be Shut for 45 Days from October; Know More

The national capital, just ahead of a festive season, is set to witness the liquor shortage as all private liquor shops/vendors are shutting down their store till November. This is happening because of the Delhi government’s new liquor policy. In the backdrop of the festival, liquor association head also warned the government that this action might lead to black marketing and hoarding of liquor. READ MORE

Car Registered in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Name Found in Possession of Fake Antique Dealer in Kerala

Monson Mavunkal, a fake antique dealer from Kerala, had possessed a car registered in the name of actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. A 2007 model Porsche Boxster was seized by the police a year ago. It is now kept at the police station premises at Cherthala in Alappuzha district. About 20 luxury cars were seized from his custody following a legal scuffle between him and Sreevalsam Group, a leading business team. READ MORE

Kanpur Bizman’s Death in Raid Triggers Slugfest as Viral Video Shows Top Officials Asking Family Not to File FIR

The death of Kanpur businessman Manish Gupta in a Gorakhpur hotel after a police raid has now snowballed into a political slugfest after a video of District Magistrate Vijay Kiran Anand and SSP Gorakhpur Dr Vipin Tada asking the deceased’s family not to file a case went viral. The video was also shared from the official Twitter account of the Samajwadi Party which accused the Yogi Adityanath government on trying to suppress the issue. READ MORE

Does Elon Musk Watch IPL? Tesla CEO’s Tweet Praising Maxwell Breaks Desi Internet

Does Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, watch IPL? Not really. But that hasn’t stopped cricket fans following the cash-rich league from hijacking his tweet where he called Maxwell “incredible." But Maxwell was indeed incredible on Wednesday night, helping Royal Challengers Bangalore secure an easy win over Rajasthan Royals. Glenn Maxwell, the Aussie all-rounder, shone in RCB’s victory where the stylish right-handed batter smashed an unbeaten half-century. READ MORE

Shweta Tiwari’s Estranged Husband Abhinav Kohli Wishes Her a Speedy Recovery, Takes a Dig at Her Weight Loss

Shweta Tiwari was hospitalised on Wednesday evening after she was reportedly diagnosed with weakness and low blood pressure. The actress was most recently seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. According to Indian Express, Shweta’s team said “The actress had not managed enough rest with immense travel and adding to it the weather change." The team assured that the actress would return home soon. READ MORE

