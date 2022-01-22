News 18 Afternoon Digest: Mumbai: 7 Killed, Many Injured as Blaze Engulfs 18th Floor of Tardeo Building; US Suspends 44 Passenger Flights to China

Mumbai Fire News: 7 Killed, Many Injured as Blaze Engulfs 18th Floor of Tardeo Building

Seven people were killed and at least 27 injured after a massive fire (Level 3) broke out on the 18th floor of 20-storey Kamla building located opposite Gandhi Hospital at Gowalia Tank in Mumbai Tardeo around 7:30 am on Saturday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that 13 fire engines are present at the spot, while five ambulances have been deployed. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals. READ MORE

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Rejects Report of Him Wanting to Issue Showcause Notice to Virat Kohli

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has rejected a report claiming he wanted to issue a showcause notice to Virat Kohli for his comments made during a press interaction last December. Kohli, the then India Test captain, had pointed out the lack of communication between him and the selectors in addition to denying Ganguly’s claim that the board asked him to not give up T20I captaincy. “Reports of me wanting to issue a show-cause notice to Virat Kohli are not true," Ganguly told news agency ANI on Friday. READ MORE

US Suspends 44 Passenger Flights to China Operated by Chinese Carriers

The United States announced Friday that it was suspending 44 Chinese passenger flights from America to the Asian giant in response to restrictive moves by Beijing on US carriers under its Covid-19 protocols. China maintains strict controls over border entry including slashed flights and a “circuit breaker" policy where routes are halted if too many infections are brought in on the flights. READ MORE

Air Strike on Yemen Prison Leaves At Least 70 Dead, UN Chief Condemns Attack

At least 70 people were killed in an air strike on a prison as Yemen’s long-running conflict suffered a dramatic escalation Friday that drew condemnation from UN chief Antonio Guterres. The Huthi rebels released gruesome video footage showing bodies in the rubble and mangled corpses from the attack, which levelled buildings at the prison in their northern heartland of Saada. READ MORE

Salman Khan’s Neighbour Alleges ‘Bodies of Film Stars Are Buried’ in Actor’s Panvel Farmhouse

Salman Khan’s neighbour, in an explosive interview, has alleged that “bodies of film stars are buried" in the Bollywood actor’s Panvel farmhouse. Salman recently filed a defamation case against Ketan Kakkad, who owns a plot of land near the actor’s farmhouse in Panvel near Mumbai, for tarnishing his reputation during an interview with a YouTube channel. READ MORE

Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in Bad Car Crash; Actor’s SUV Rolled Over Onto White Porsche

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a bad car accident after his SUV rolled over onto another vehicle. The incident took place on Friday evening off of Sunset Boulevard, about half-a-mile from Arnold’s home in the Brentwood, reports TMZ. The former governor, 74, was driving a GMC Yukon SUV when he smashed into a red Prius. The report states the driver of the red Prius was badly injured after Arnold’s SUV began to roll over and collide with it. The star’s SUV continued to roll onto a third vehicle, a white Porsche Cayenne, which was directly behind Arnold’s car. READ MORE

