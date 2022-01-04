News 18 Afternoon Digest: Night Curfew in Punjab from 10pm-5am, Schools & Colleges Shut Till Jan 15; Mankind Pharma to Launch Cheapest Covid Antiviral Drug Molnupiravir

Night Curfew in Punjab from 10pm-5am, Schools & Colleges Shut Till Jan 15 as Covid Cases Surge

The Punjab government on Tuesday ordered closure of schools and colleges and imposition of night curfew to restrict public movement following a sharp rise in Covid cases in the state over the past few days. The fresh curbs were announced after Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi chaired a review meeting to take stock of the Covid situation in the state. READ MORE

China’s Flag-unfurling Clip in Galwan from Its Territory, Bar on Video May Not Be Needed: Officials

Specific Indian government intervention such as blocking or takedown of a viral video—purportedly showing Chinese PLA soldiers unfurling the country’s flag somewhere in the Galwan valley—may not be needed as it was shot well inside Chinese territory and not in disputed areas at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), highly placed sources told News18.com. READ MORE

Maharashtra: Sharp Rise in Tally Amid Omicron, Delta Still in Mix as Hospitalisations Up by 15% in Mumbai

With the addition of over 12,000 cases on Monday, the state’s active cases surpassed 50,000 on Monday, up from around 7,000 in mid-December. Daily cases in Maharashtra and Mumbai increased by over 200 each, even on Monday, when the rate is usually much lower due to low testing and a weekend delay in updating the numbers, according to reports. Maharashtra reported 12,160 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday. READ MORE

Mankind Pharma to Launch Cheapest Covid Antiviral Drug Molnupiravir at Rs 35 Per Capsule by Next Week

Mankind Pharma’s chairman has said the company’s will launch the cheapest Molnupiravir, the Covid-19 antiviral drug, at Rs 35 per capsule, the Economic Times said in a report. Mankind Pharma chairman RC Juneja said the full treatment of Molulife (brand name) will cost Rs 1,400. According to him, the brand is set to hit the market this week. The recommended dose of Molnupiravir 800 mg is twice a day for five days. READ MORE

Nearly 100 Students Test Covid Positive in Patiala’s Govt Medical College

Nearly 100 students have tested positive for the coronavirus in Patiala Govt Medical Education College. Authorities have asked students to vacate hostels from curbing the spread of the deadly virus further within the campus. Patiala is one of the worst-hit places in Punjab. Patiala and Pathankot districts report about 50 per cent of the state’s total caseload in the past week. READ MORE

Cordelia Cruise Ship Sent Back to Mumbai from Goa with All Passengers, Including Those Covid-Infected

The Cordelia cruise ship, where 66 of the over 2,000 people on board tested positive for coronavirus, has been sent back to Mumbai from Goa with all the passengers after some of the infected persons refused to get admitted to a medical facility in the coastal state, an official from a shipping agency said on Tuesday. The infected passengers would be isolated on the ship, he said. As many as 66 of the over 2,000 people on board the Cordelia cruise ship, which came to Goa from Mumbai, had tested positive for COVID-19, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said. READ MORE

‘Life is Roller-coaster’: Cricket Fans Can’t Stop Gushing Over KL Rahul’s Incredible Rise

KL Rahul’s meteoric rise in the Indian cricket scene has been some journey. Rahul, whose exceptional century in the victorious First Test against South Africa made a world of difference, saw himself leading the side in the second encounter on Monday after Virat Kohli was ruled out owing to a back spasm. Opening the batting for India after winning the toss, the stand-in captain was the only batter to touch the half-century mark. READ MORE

