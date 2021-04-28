News 18 Afternoon Digest: No Walk-in Jabs to Ensure Physical Distancing; Earthquake of 6.4 Magnitude Jolts Assam's Dhekiajuli

‘No Walk-in Jabs to Ensure Physical Distancing’: CoWin Chief as Platform Opens for Registrations Today

As India braces for the mammoth vaccination drive for all adults from May 1, the Cowin App will be open for registration of eligible adults from tomorrow. The registrations will also be open on Aarogya Setu app. The platforms let a user register at least four family members, including the user, for vaccination. The platform essentially allows users to find the nearest vaccine centre (both government or private centres) and book a slot, as per the availability. Citizens also have the option to update the slot or cancel the appointment altogether. READ MORE

Not Kejriwal, Delhi’s L-G is Now the ‘Govt’ of National Capital as Centre Notifies Amended GNCTD Act

The Central government on Tuesday appointed April 27, 2021, as the date on which provisions of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 shall come into force. This essentially means that starting Wednesday, Delhi’s lieutenant governor Anil Baijal is now the ‘government’ in the Union territory. READ MORE

COVID-19: How The Virus Spreads And Precautions You Can Take

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the recently discovered coronavirus. The COVID-19 virus spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus enters the body via nose, mouth and eyes. READ MORE

Earthquake of 6.4 Magnitude Jolts Assam’s Dhekiajuli, Tremors Also Felt in Guwahati

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale hit Sonitpur, Assam on Wednesday at 7:51 AM, said National Center for Seismology. Tremors were also felt in Assam’s capital city, Guwahati, in the morning hours on Wednesday.No injury or casuality was reported. But the quake caused damage to wall and false ceiling areas in Guwahati’s lavish Taj Vivanta. READ MORE

Amazon Is Getting 100 Ventilators To India Urgently, As The Deadly COVID-19 Wave Continues

Amazon has announced that they are in touch with authorities in India to help the country at a time when the COVID-19 crisis has overloaded the healthcare system and medical supplies are out of stock or hard to get access to. Amazon says they are working with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India to procure 100 ventilators and import these to India. READ MORE

IPL 2021: No Outside Food, More Frequent Covid-19 Testing for All in IPL Bio-bubble

In the wake of second Covid-19 wave in India, the IPL has enforced stricter restrictions in the bio-bubble, according to a report in Indian Express. It is understood that those inside the bubble with be tested for the virus every two days, instead of every five days. Even though the players do not have any contact with the outside world, still the BCCI is not willing to take any chances. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here