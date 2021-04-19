News 18 Afternoon Digest: One Week Curfew in Delhi, From Tonight Till Next Monday 5 am; At 37% & 47%, Not Even Half of Frontline and Health Workers Have Been Fully Vaccinated and Other stories

Coronavirus News Live Updates: One Week Curfew in Delhi, From Tonight Till Next Monday 5 am

Delhi government has announced a one-week long curfew till next Monday 5 am amid rising Covid-19 cases in the state. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting at today at 11:30 am. READ MORE

At 37% & 47%, Not Even Half of Frontline and Health Workers Have Been Fully Vaccinated So Far: Report

Amid rising Covid-19 cases, reports suggest that only 37 percent frontline workers have been fully inoculated so far. According to a report by The Times of India, against the target of 3 crore, an additional of around 91 lakh frontline workers have got only the first dose. READ MORE

2,859 People in Maharashtra Getting Covid-19 Every Minute, Says Report

As India continues to battle the deadly Coronavirus, data analysis has revealed that Maharashtra adds more than 2000 infections to its tally every minute.According to the data, 2859 people are contracting Covid-19 every minute and one person succumbs to the novel virus every third minute on average, reported Hindustan Times. READ MORE

Night Curfew in Tamil Nadu from Apr 20, Total Lockdown on Sundays; Class XII Exams Postponed

Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced a night curfew in the state between 10 pm and 4 am. It further imposed a complete lockdown on Sundays. The government has allowed the continuous process industries, fuel bunks, emergency medical supplies and services to operate through the night. READ MORE

The White Tiger Director Ramin Bahrani Subjected to Racial Targeting, Finds Support from Priyanka Chopra

While speaking to a group of Academy and BAFTA members, Iranian-American director-writer Ramin Bahrani, who is nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for Netflix film The White Tiger, was subjected to racist insults from a bystander. Last week, Bahrani, who was born and raised in North Carolina, was doing a Zoom Q&A with The White Tiger executive producer Ava DuVernay when the incident occurred, reported PEOPLE. READ MORE

IPL 2021: David Warner, Kane Williamson Fast with Rashid Khan & Others During Ramadan

With the holy month of Ramadan and this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) going hand in hand, the SRH team is seen observing the fast and that too in full spirits. In a recent video posted on Instagram by SRH’s Rashid Khan, Kane Williamson and David Warner can be seen sharing their views on fasting. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here