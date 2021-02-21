News 18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi Attends Strategy Session Before Elections in 5 States; Maha Govt May Impose Night Curfew If Infections Continue to Spike and Other Stories

Elections Round the Corner in 5 States, PM Modi Attends Strategy Session, to Address BJP Top Brass

Ahead of elections in five states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in a day-long election strategy session in Delhi on Sunday. While the BJP is eyeing Bengal as its biggest catch as its footprint spreads across the country, the others in the list include Kerala, another opposition-ruled state. In Tamil Nadu, the BJP has an understanding with the ruling AIADMK, while in Assam, it is hoping for a second term.

Maharashtra Govt May Impose 5pm-5am Curfew If Covid-19 Cases Continue to Spike in State

Maharashtra relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Saturday said that the state government may impose a 12-hour night curfew, "between 5 pm and 5 am", in regions in case the spike in Covid-19 cases continues. A meeting will be held with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai next week to finalise the decision. The state government is considering a 12-hour night curfew and a harsh penalty of Rs 1 lakh on wedding halls that are flouting Covid-19 norms and allowing over 50 people.

As Russia Detects World’s 1st Case of H5N8 Avian Flu in Humans, Here's All You Need to Know About the Strain

Russia on Saturday reported the first case of transmission of the H5N8 strain of avian flu to humans and had alerted the World Health Organization. According to reports, scientists at Russia's Vektor laboratory had isolated the strain's genetic material from seven workers at a poultry farm in southern Russia, where an outbreak was recorded among the birds in December. However, health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said the workers did not suffer any serious health consequences.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are Blessed with a Baby Boy

Kareena Kapoor and Saif ALi Khan have been blessed with a baby boy. According to Times of India, Kareena was admitted to the Breach Candy Hopital last night. They welcomed their second son on Sunday, February 21. Kareena and Saif announced their pregnancy on August 12, 2020 with a statement. A statement from their spokesperson said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support."

In 10th Round of Military Talks, India-China Discuss Disengagement at Depsang, Hot Springs for 16 Hours

The 10th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China that began on Saturday lasted for over 16 hours, concluding at around 2 am on Sunday. Militaries of both countries touched upon disengagement at the three friction points of Gogra Heights, Hot Springs and Depsang plains. The talks took place two days after the Chinese and Indian militaries completed the withdrawal of troops, weapons and other military hardware from the North and South banks of Pangong lake areas as part of an agreement.

Vivek Oberoi Responds to 'Challan' for Riding Bike Without Helmet and Mask by Mumbai Police

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi on Saturday posted his reaction to the fine imposed on him by Mumbai Police for riding a bike without helmet and mask. The actor was slapped a fine of Rs 500 the day before for flouting norms when he took his new Harley Davidson out on a spin, with wife Priyanka riding pillion.