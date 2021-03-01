News 18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi Takes First Dose of Covaxin; Mamata to Meet Tejashwi Yadav Today and Other Stories

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi Takes First Dose of Covaxin; Co-WIN Server Crashes, Issues Reported as India Rushes to Get Vaccinated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and appealed to those who are eligible to follow suit. "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine.

Confused About How to Register for Co-WIN App? Wondering How Much Vaccine Will Cost? FAQs Answered

As India gears up for the next phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities, the registration for the vaccine will open on the Co-Win portal at 9:00 am today. Citizens can also register, book appointments via the Arogya Setu app, a government statement mentioned.

‘My Antibody Count is 300’: Why Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij Won’t Take Covid-19 Vaccine

As the second phase of the nationwide Covid vaccination began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the first beneficiary, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij tweeted that he did not need the vaccine.PM Modi received a shot of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin at Delhi's AIIMS this morning and urged all eligible to take the vaccine and help "make India Covid-free".

New Alliance on Cards? Mamata to Meet Tejashwi Yadav Today, May Not Announce TMC Candidate List

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, who was expected to release the candidate list on Monday, might delay the announcement as the party looks to join hands with Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which has extended its support to Banerjee as it seeks to expands its base in West Bengal.

India vs England: WATCH – Hardik Pandya Pulls Off One-handed Stunner at Training Session

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been patiently waiting for his turn to get a chance in the ongoing series versus England, but has been showing the intensity in the training sessions, day after day. On Saturday, the dasher, who is also an excellent fielder, shared a series of posts where he can be seen working with fielding coach R Sridhar.

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz Unfollow Each Other on Social Media, Delete Their Couple Pics

Bigg Boss 13 fame couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have seemingly broken off their close to one and half year relationship. They have unfollowed each other on all social media platforms and seem to be deleting their couple pics as well. #Asimanshi fans are unable to digest that the couple that was going strong until now have broken up.