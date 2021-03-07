News 18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi vs Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata Today; Why BJP Pitted Suvendu Against Mamata in the Bloody Fields of Nandigram and Other Stories

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: PM Modi vs Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata Today; Actor Mithun Chakraborty to Join BJP’s Brigade Parade Ground Rally

Actor Mithun Chakraborty will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega rally at the iconic Brigade Parade ground today, ending speculation about his political innings. Chakraborty also met BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya last night, with the leader tweeting that he was “floored” by the actor’s patriotism and love for the poor and downtrodden. READ MORE

Focus on Building Peace, Stability in Indo-Pacific, Quad to Take a Summit Leap With Eye on China

Less than a month after the third meeting of the foreign ministers of Quad nations, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has revealed that the leaders of the four countries will meet soon. This will be the first summit-level meeting of the Quad countries – India, US, Japan and Australia. READ MORE

Delhi to Move Away from CBSE With New Education Board to End Rote Learning But Parents Skeptical

To break away from the system of rote learning that encourages the model of toppers, the Delhi government announced on Saturday that it will constitute its own board of education for upholding holistic development with assessment and emphasis on understanding round the year. It will be called the ‘Delhi Board of School Education’. READ MORE

TMC Protégé Turned Bete Noire: Why BJP Pitted Suvendu Against Mamata in the Bloody Fields of Nandigram

Kolkata: It was around 11.45 pm and there was nip in the air on that fateful night in January 2007. Soumen, manager for a resort and well connected in the area, was about to leave the Green Valley Resort in Tamluk in East Midnapore when a journalist asked him to arrange for 20 litres of petrol as there was no fuel in his official car. READ MORE

Shah Rukh Khan Visits His Parents’ Grave Upon Landing in Delhi

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan recently flew to his hometown in Delhi. Upon reaching the city, the actor went to his parents, Mir Taj Mohammed Khan and Lateef Fatima Khan’s grave in a cemetery to pay respect to them. READ MORE

EXCLUSIVE: Rishabh Pant Will Break MS Dhoni’s Records, Says Former India Wicketkeeper Kiran More

Before the start of the four-Test series for the Anthony de Mello Trophy that India convincingly won 3-1 on Saturday after being thrashed by England in the first Test in Chennai, there were doubts on Rishabh Pant’s abilities behind the wickets on the turning Indian pitches.But, after keeping for nearly 428 overs to spinners alone in the four Tests and holding eight catches, and effecting five stumpings, Pant has proved his critics wrong. READ MORE