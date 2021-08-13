News 18 Afternoon Digest: PM Narendra Modi Launches Vehicle Scrappage Policy in India; Mumbai Reports First Death Due to Delta Plus Variant

PM Narendra Modi Launches Vehicle Scrappage Policy in India, to Begin from 2023

PM Narendra Modi has launched the much-awaited vehicle scrappage policy in India today. PM Modi launched the policy at the Gujarat Investor Summit and has requested youth & start-ups to join this programme. Vehicle scrapping will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles in an environment-friendly manner, he said. PM Modi also mentioned that the govt aims to create a viable circular economy and bring value for all stakeholders. READ MORE

Mumbai Reports First Death Due to Delta Plus Variant as 63-yr-old Fully Vaccinated Woman Succumbs

A 63-year-old fully vaccinated woman has succumbed to the Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar region, making it the first of such fatality in the city. While the woman died on July 27, the cause being Delta Variant was only determined on Wednesday. The first death due to the Delta variant was reported in Maharashtra back on June 13. READ MORE

Users Under 18 Will Be Able to Seek Removal of Pictures From Google Image Search

Tech giant Google this week said it will introduce a new policy in the coming weeks that will enable those under 18 years or their parents to request for removal of their images from Google Image search results. Among a number of new measures, Google will also ensure that Location History remains off (without the option to turn it on) for accounts of users aged below 18 years. READ MORE

India Warns its Citizens of ‘High Kidnapping Risk’ in Afghanistan’: Here’s the Global Evacuation Plan

India warned its roughly 1,500 residents in Afghanistan of “high risk of kidnapping" in the country as the Taliban overran more key regional cities in an offensive that has left the capital dangerously exposed. A government official said that there is no plan for evacuation as of now as commercial flights are operational. However, all Indian companies have been told categorically to remove Indian personnel from any project site. READ MORE

Domestic Air Ticket Prices Hiked Again as Govt Increases Flight Capacity to 72.5 Percent

Airlines can now operate a maximum of 72.5 per cent of their pre-Covid domestic flights instead of the 65 per cent allowed till date, the Ministry of Civil Aviation stated. The carriers have been operating 65 per cent of their pre-Covid domestic flights since July 5 according to the ministry’s order. Between June 1 and July 5, the cap was at 50 per cent. READ MORE

Facebook Delays Return To Office Till Jan 2022 Due To COVID-19 Delta Variant Outbreak

Social media giant Facebook has announced that it is further delaying its plans to return US employees to its office until January 2022 due to the ongoing COVID-19 delta variant outbreak in the United States, a report in CNBC said. “Data, not dates, is what drives our approach for returning to the office," Facebook said in a statement, saying that it expects this to be the case for some countries outside of the US as well. READ MORE

