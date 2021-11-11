News 18 Afternoon Digest: Priyanka Gandhi to Visit Kasganj Today to Meet Kin of Youth Who Died in Police Custody; 'PUBG' Officially Makes a Comeback in India

Priyanka Gandhi to Visit Kasganj Today to Meet Kin of Youth Who Died in Police Custody

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will head to Kasganj on Thursday to visit the family members of the 21-year-old man who died in police custody. Gandhi was scheduled to visit Lucknow on Thursday but will now go straight to Kasganj from Delhi. The politics has now intensified over the death of the youth who was found hanging under mysterious circumstances in police custody. The Samajwadi Party will also send its delegation to meet the victim’s family on Friday. READ MORE

Kangana Ranaut Reveals Her Wedding Plans, Says ‘You Will Know Soon’ When Asked About Her Partner

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is having a glorious time on the professional front. She was recently conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award by the President of India. On the same day, her maiden production Tiku Weds Sheru went on floors. Not just that, the actress has a series of films in the pipeline. Now, she gave us a glimpse into her personal life as well. In a recent interview, she opened up on her wish to have a family in the next five years. READ MORE

Mexico City Sets Guinness World Record For Most Free Wi-Fi Hotspots

Mexico City has set a world record for free Wi-Fi access thanks to thousands of public internet access points across the capital, Guinness World Records announced Wednesday. Official adjudicator Carlos Tapia presented the award for the most hotspots — 21,500 — in a single free urban Wi-Fi network to Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum. The access points are spread across the sprawling city of some nine million people, particularly in public transport, although at times the network can become saturated. READ MORE

Maa Annapurna Idol Stolen 100 Years Ago Found in Canada, to be Given Back to UP Govt

An idol of Goddess Annapurna that was stolen from Varanasi about 100 years ago and later found in Canada recently is all set to be back at its rightful place and will be gracing the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi later this week. The idol which has reached Delhi will be taken to Aligarh, from where it will be taken to Kanauj on November 12 and then a day later, will go to Ayodhya on November 14. After that, the idol will be finally taken to Varanasi on November 15 to be taken to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. READ MORE

PUBG Officially Makes a Comeback in India But Under Slightly Different Branding

PUBG New State from the makers of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is now available to download in India. The new action title is available to download via Google Play, while its Apple App Store listing shows the game will be available to install from November 12. It is the first PUBG branded game that is available in India to download, following the ban on the original PUBG Mobile in the country last year. READ MORE

YouTube Hides ‘Dislike’ Counts on Videos to Minimise Online Harassment

YouTube announced Wednesday the tally of “dislike" clicks on videos will no longer be visible to the public to protect creators from harassment and targeted attacks. A public count of likes - or dislikes - that social media posts rack up is regularly cited by critics as harmful to well-being, and Facebook as well as Instagram have allowed users to opt out. READ MORE

