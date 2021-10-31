News 18 Afternoon Digest: Puneeth Rajkumar Last Rites Performed with Full State Honours; American Airlines Cancels Over 1200 Flights Due to Staff Shortage

SKIMS Students Name Cleared in Internal Probe for Cheering for Pakistan During Cricket Match

Students from Sher E Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura, one of the two institutions under fire for purportedly cheering Pakistan victory against India last Sunday were not part of jubilations, nor was its premises used, a fact-finding panel constituted by SKIMS has revealed in its report. The report is based on a detailed study and analysis of the video that surfaced on social media platforms soon after Pakistan won the T-20 match against India in the ongoing championship in Dubai. READ MORE

Diwali 2021: State-wise Guidelines on Sale, Purchase & Bursting of Crackers. Check Timings, Other Conditions

As Diwali and other festivals are inching closer, several states have imposed curbs on the sale, purchase and bursting of crackers as it deteriorates the air quality and may put a burden on healthcare facilities that are already dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. While some states have completely banned firecrackers, others have given a window for a few hours to burst only green crackers. READ MORE

PF Update: EPFO Shares Tips to Prevent Online Frauds; All you Need to Know

Alerting its members against online frauds and scams, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) issued an advisory via its social media pages. EPFO asked the members to refrain from sharing any information related to their PF account over calls or social media interaction even when the other person claims to be representative of the organization. READ MORE

Puneeth Rajkumar Death: Last Rites Performed with Full State Honours, Fans Bid a Final Farewell

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar‘s last rites were held on Sunday with full state honours. He passed away on October 29 at the age of 46. His mortal remains were carried to Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru, from the Kanteerava Stadium where people paid their respects on Saturday. Full state honours were given to Puneeth Rajkumar at the Kanteerava Studios, in the presence of Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and others. READ MORE

Consensual Sex with Major Not Offence But Immoral, Against Indian Tradition, Says Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court, while rejecting the bail plea of a gang-rape accused on Saturday, held that consensual sex with a major is not an “offence" but is “unethical, immoral, and against established Indian tradition". Dismissing the bail plea of one of the four accused in the case, Justice Rahul Chaturvedi said that it was the duty of the man, claiming to be the minor’s boyfriend, to protect her when she was being sexually assaulted by the other co-accused. READ MORE

‘Covid-19 Left Huge Debts’: Price of ‘Essential Commodity’ Matchbox to be Hiked After 14 Years

The price of an “essential commodity" matchbox would be hiked by Rs 1 from December 1 and would be sold at Rs 2. The decision was taken due to a rise in production cost, triggered by an increase in the price of raw materials, the industry body said. Secretary of the National Small Matchbox Manufacturers Association, V S Sethurathinam said the industry ran into huge debts due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Consumers would, however, get more matchsticks in a box when they buy it at Rs 2, up from 36 matchsticks to 50 per box. READ MORE

American Airlines Cancels Over 1200 Flights Due to Staff Shortage and Bad Weather

American Airlines has had to cancel hundreds of flights this weekend due to staffing shortages triggered by weather-related disruptions, according to FlightAware data on Saturday. The website, which tracks delays and cancellations in the US skies, showed that American Airlines cancelled more than 800 flights on Friday and Saturday and expects more than 400 cancellations on Sunday. READ MORE

