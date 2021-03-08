News 18 Afternoon Digest: Ruckus in Rajya Sabha as Congress Demands Discussion on Fuel Price Hike; Meghan Tells Oprah How Kate Made Her Cry Before Wedding and Other Stories

‘Entire Country Suffering’: Ruckus in Rajya Sabha as Congress Demands Discussion on Fuel Price Hike

The second half of Parliament’s Budget Session began on a stormy note on Monday as the opposition Congress demanded a discussion on fuel price hike, leading to the adjournment of the House till 1pm. Early on Monday, the Trinamool Congress sought the adjournment of the session citing state elections are only a few weeks away and MPs may not be able to attend. READ MORE

‘Seas Don’t Discriminate’: How Women Officers are Breaking the Glass Ceiling in Indian Navy

It is 10am on a balmy Tuesday morning. The scene is almost perfect. The sun, the sand, the beach. The location: the exotic Nicobar Island of Kamorta. Lieutenant Navjot Kaur, a 27-year-old Navy officer, is hard at work. As the logistics officer at INS Kardip, she is overseeing the unloading of supplies brought in by INS Saryu, a patrol ship. READ MORE

Mithun Chakraborty Was Originally a Naxalite, Has No Credibility or Respect, Says TMC’s Saugata Roy

Actor Mithun Chakraborty joined the BJP on Sunday in Bengal, ending days of speculation over his political innings. While the actor said the reason behind his move was his lifelong dream to help the poor, the Trinamool Congress said he has “no credibility, no respect, and no influence” among the people. READ MORE

TMC Candidate from Habibpur Sarala Murmu to Join BJP as Desertion Marks a New Trend in Bengal Polls

In a fresh setback to Mamata Banerjee heading to the West Bengal assembly elections, Trinamool Congress’ Sarala Murmu will join the BJP on Monday despite getting a ticket from the Habibpur constituency. The TMC, in a statement, announced that it is changing its candidate from the constituency, but cited ‘ill health’ as the reason. READ MORE

Meghan Tells Oprah How Kate Made Her Cry Before Wedding, Royals Fretted Over Son’s ‘Dark’ Skin Colour

Meghan Markle slammed as “character assassination” in an interview Sunday the incendiary tabloid claim she had made Kate Middleton cry saying the reverse was true. In a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan called the claim pored over at length by the gossip press — “a turning point” in her relations with the royal family. “Everyone in the institution knew it wasn’t true,” Meghan said, adding: “The reverse happened.” READ MORE

WTC Final: Team India to Quarantine for 14 Days Ahead of World Test Championship Final

Team India will fly to the UK in the first week of June for the ICC World Test Championship final and will undergo a 14-day quarantine, similar to what they did in Australia, according to a report in the Times of India. With Lord’s no longer in contention to host the match, the name that is cropping up is of the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, which has the Hilton Hotel in the stadium premises. READ MORE