News 18 Afternoon Digest: Sanjay Raut Says BJP Trying to Destabilise Uddhav Govt; Rishabh Pant's Commentary Against England Goes Viral and Other Stories

‘Open War Between Maharashtra Govt, Governor’: Raut Says BJP Trying to Destabilise Uddhav Govt

Shiv Sena spokesman and MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday accused Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari of blocking several decisions taken by the state government due to "political pressure". Raut claimed that an "open war" is going on between Raj Bhavan and the Maharashtra government due to pressure from the BJP and accused the Centre of using governor BS Koshyari to "pressurise" and "destabilise" the state government, The Times of India reported.

PM Modi's Photo, Bhagwad Gita & Names of 25,000 Citizens: Pvt Satellite to be Launched by Feb-End

By the end of February, an Indian private satellite carrying a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a copy of the Bhagwad Gita, and names of 25,000 citizens will be launched into space. The Satish Dhawan Satellite, or SD SAT, will be launched by the polar satellite launch vehicle (PSLV).

Advice of Obama's Campaign Manager on Mind, is RaGa Gearing Up to Return as Congress President?

Rahul Gandhi is making a concerted bid to return as the 87th president of the AICC or the All India Congress Committee. The attempt to take centre stage in Parliament, on farmers' issue, China, and a range of other subjects indicates the young Gandhi's intent to become a polarizing figure, instead of a popular face, against Narendra Modi.

'Amit Shah Shared Plans For BJP Expansion in Nepal, Sri Lanka': Tripura CM Biplab Deb's Latest Bouncer

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has said that BJP has plans to not only expand across the country but in neighboring nations as well. Recollecting a discussion he had with Home Minister Amit Shah while preparing for the Tripura assembly election in 2018, the CM said that Amit Shah, who was then BJP chief, during a meeting spoke about "overseas" expansion after winning in all the states in India.

'Archie Going to be a Big Brother': Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Expecting Their 2nd Child

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are expecting their second child, their spokesman said in a Valentine's Day announcement on Sunday.The couple released a black and white image of them under a tree, all smiles, with Markle, 39, showing signs of pregnancy. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," the spokesman said, referring to the couple's son. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

Rishabh Pant's Commentary Against England Goes Viral, Fans Ask for Separate Stump Mic Audio

From constantly being compared to veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni to becoming cricket fan-favourite in the past few months, Rishabh Pant has come a long way.After returning from a stunning tour in Australia, 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Pant has made his presence felt against England in the ongoing Test series be it with the bat or his non-stop chatter behind the stumps.