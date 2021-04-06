News 18 Afternoon Digest: Slow Start to Polling as 4 States, 1 UT Vote Under Covid Shadow; Who is Dilip Walse Patil? and Other Stories

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi Imposes Night Curfew from 10pm to 5am Till April 30 as Covid-19 Cases Spike

The Delhi government today imposed a curfew from 10pm to 5am till April 30 amid a rise in coronavirus cases. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Friday said Delhi was going through the fourth wave of COVID-19 but a lockdown was not being considered yet. READ MORE

Assembly Election 2021 Voting LIVE Updates: Slow Start to Polling as 4 States, 1 UT Vote Under Covid Shadow

Over 20 crore people from Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will vote today in a gigantic electoral exercise. While this is the third and final phase of polling for Assam, Bengal has five more. For the southern two states and one Union Territory, this is the first and only phase of polling. READ MORE

Key Faces, ISF Factor Buoy BJP in 3rd Phase of Bengal Polls; TMC Looks to Defend its Citadel

The West Bengal election enters the solid fortress of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the third phase, in which 31 constituencies vote on Tuesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is desperate to register its presence in the region going to polls, banking on some of its star faces and the presence of the Indian Secular Front (ISF)’s Abbas Siddiqui, a cleric. READ MORE

‘Cases Can Reduce in 2-4 Weeks if…’ Maha Task Force Member on 2nd Covid Wave’s Faster Transmission

The second Covid-19 wave is witnessing a faster transmission but it is less virulent, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 task force member Shashank said.“The Covid-19 cases can reduce in 2-4 weeks if people maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour. And vaccination prevents disease and deaths, not Infections,” he said. READ MORE

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Takes 9-Year-Old Aspiring Kerala Pilot On Cockpit Tour, Says ‘No Dream Too Big’

For nine-year-old Advait Sumesh, becoming a pilot is a cherished dream and for the little boy, a trip inside the coveted flight cockpit was something that he must have harboured for a long time and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently took the young kid out to check out a plane’s cockpit area, to help him revisit his dream once more. READ MORE

Maharashtra Residents Find Solace in Memes as State Announces New Restrictions to Curb Covid-19

Covid-19 cases are surging by the day in the country. India recorded an all-time high of 1,03,558 coronavirus infections in a day, pushing the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 1,25,89,067, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The single-day rise in cases surpassed the earlier peak of 97,894 infections reported on September 17 last year, making it the highest since the pandemic began in India, while the death toll increased to 1,65,101 with 478 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. READ MORE