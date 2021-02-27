News 18 Afternoon Digest: Super Spreader Events May be Behind Covid-19 Surge; Nodeep Kaur Resolves to Rejoin Stir and Other Stories

Super Spreader Events and Not Mutations May be Behind Surge in Covid-19 Cases in India, Say Experts

The increase in Covid-19 cases in India in the last one week, especially in states of Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu, is raising concerns about whether the spurt in new cases is linked to new variants of SARS-CoV-2. According to a report by Moneycontrol, the spike in cases may be attributed to super spreader events more than mutations of the virus. READ MORE

‘Will Continue Protesting for Rights of Farmers’: Out on Bail, Nodeep Kaur Resolves to Rejoin Stir

Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur, who was released from prison after a long wait of 45 days, said she woulc continue her peaceful protest for the rights of labourers, farmers and women. Kaur also insisted that she had been wrongly implicated for allegedly leading a violent protest by factory workers and demanding money from a company in Sonipat. READ MORE

Andhra Parents Sell Their 12-year-old for Rs 10,000 to Fund Elder Daughter’s Treatment, Minor Rescued

A couple based in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district sold their 12-year-old girl to a 46-year-old man to fund medical treatment for their eldest daughter, who is suffering from a respiratory disease. On Wednesday, the accused- Chinna Subbaiah married the minor. However, a day later she was rescued by the women and child development authorities. The minor has been shifted to a district child healthcare centre where currently she is being counselled. READ MORE

Air Travel Without Check-in Luggage Could Get Cheaper, Courtesy DGCA’s New Rules

India’s Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday allowed airlines to provide concessions in air fares to customers travelling with no check-in baggage.The move comes days after the Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA) provided greater flexibility to domestic carriers on fixing ticket prices by increasing the minimum fare band on domestic flights tickets. READ MORE

India vs England: ‘England Looked Like Startled Rabbits’ – Former Skipper’s Scathing Criticism After Ahmedabad Loss

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has come under intense scrutiny since India registered a thumping ten-wicket win over England in the third Test of the four-match series. The spin-friendly nature of the track saw India wrap up the match within two days, with even England skipper Joe Root – a part-time off-spinner at best – taking figures of 5-8 in the first innings. As a result, there has been plenty of criticism over the state of the pitch from former cricketers, who have argued that a pitch that offers this much assistance to bowlers isn’t conducive to good Test match cricket. READ MORE

Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah Shares Rape Threat Screenshots

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah took to Instagram on Friday to post screenshots of rape threats she has been receiving, among other derogatory comments, after she shared a photograph in lingerie recently.“The past few weeks have been really hard on my mental health. Ever since I posted a photo of myself in lingerie, I have been getting the vilest, degrading and disgusting comments, I have never felt more frightened than I have in the past few weeks to the point where I considered deleting my Instagram,” she wrote. READ MORE