News 18 Afternoon Digest: Tamil Nadu Chopper Crash: 2 More Officials Onboard Identified; Public Namaz Won't be Tolerated, Says Haryana CM

Tamil Nadu Chopper Crash: 2 More Officials Onboard Identified, Mortal Remains to be Released Today

The positive identification of mortal remains of L/Nk B Sai Teja and L/Nk Vivek Kumar who died in the ill-fated December 8 helicopter crash has been done. So far, identification of six bodies has been done and four are still remaining. With appropriate military honour, mortal remains were released to close family members via air on Saturday morning. Wreaths will be laid at the Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt prior to departure. READ MORE

Delhi Records Season’s Lowest Temperature at 8.3 Degrees C; Air Quality Remains in ‘Poor’ Category

The national capital recorded its lowest temperature of the season at 8.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning, one notch below the average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The air quality remained (AQI) in the city at 8 am stood at 302, which falls in the very poor category. Neighbouring Faridabad (266), Ghaziabad (262), Greater Noida (224), Gurgaon (288) and Noida (254) also recorded air quality in the poor category. READ MORE

Public Namaz Won’t be Tolerated, Says Haryana CM, Suspends Prayer Services in Open Spaces

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said “namaz in open spaces will not be tolerated", while announcing temporary suspension on public prayer services amid protests. CM Khattar told the media said all previous sanctions given for public prayers stood nullified and the state government will now work out an “amicable solution that will uphold all rights and ensure no encroachment or exploitation". Until then, he said, there would be no namaz offering in public places. READ MORE

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Wedding Was Gorgeous; Bride is Very Happy, Reveals Mini Mathur

Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif tied the knot with handsome hunk, Vicky Kaushal on December 9 in an intimate wedding, attended by their family and close friends. Not many pictures from their wedding ceremony have been released so far, and fans are waiting for the same. On the evening of December 10, a plane carrying several guests of Vicky-Katrina’s wedding touched Mumbai airport. Director Kabir Khan and his wife, Mini Mathur were among them. READ MORE

Ashes 2021-22: Joe Root Says Beaten England Must Not Feel Sorry For Themselves

England captain Joe Root said Saturday his team must fix their fielding and batting to get back into the Ashes series, while defending the decision to leave Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad out of the first Test. A dominant Australia humbled England by nine wickets to win the opener convincingly at Brisbane inside four days, with the visitors’ woes starting with Root opting to bat after winning the toss. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.