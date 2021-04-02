News 18 Afternoon Digest: Tax Raids Carried Out on MK Stalin's Son-In-Law Sabareesan in Chennai; 3 Militants Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Pulwama's Kakapora Area and Other Stories

Tax Raids Carried Out on MK Stalin’s Son-In-Law Sabareesan in Chennai

Just four days ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021, the Income Tax Department raided four places in Chennai linked to DMK, including the coast-side residence son-in-law of MK Stalin, Sabareesan, according to sources aware of developments. The places of residence raided include that of the son of DMK’s Anna Nagar candidate, Mohan. READ MORE

Assembly Elections 2021 News Live Updates: PM Modi to Address Rallies in TN, Kerala; TMC Delegation to Meet EC

While the second phase of polling was concluded in West Bengal, the third phase of polling will take place on April 6 in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign for the BJP and its alliance AIADMK in n Madurai and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on Friday. He will also address rallies in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta ahead of polling on April 6. READ MORE

3 Militants Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Kakapora Area of J&K’s Pulwama District

At least three militants were killed during an encounter with security forces in Gath Mohalla area of Kakapora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday, police said. The operation has ended and the bodies of all the militants have been recovered. READ MORE

Violence in Assam as Locals Find EVM in BJP MLAs Car, Report to EC Says Polling Party Was ‘Unaware’

Violence broke out in Assam’s Karimganj area on Thursday evening, hours after the second phase of voting concluded for the assembly elections, after locals found polling officials transporting an EVM in a vehicle belonging to BJP MLA Krishnendu Paul. READ MORE

Alia Bhatt Informs She Has Tested Positive for Covid-19, is Under Home Isolation

Alia Bhatt on Friday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine. The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a note, informing her fans that she is currently following all the safety protocols listed by her doctors. READ MORE

2011 World Cup: Why do we Keep Remembering About One Six, Asks Gautam Gambhir

MS Dhoni hitting a six off Nuwan Kulasekara to seal India’s second World Cup title has become an iconic image in Indian cricket and while that six did not define India’s World Cup win, it sure did prove to be the moment of the World Cup that fans around the world remember, cherish and talk about it till date. Even after 10 years to the day, MS Dhoni’s six is the first thing fans remember talking about the win, something former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir is not really a fan of. READ MORE