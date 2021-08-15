News 18 Afternoon Digest: Under 'Tremendous' Pressure, Is Afghan Prez Headed for US?; At Least 20 Killed in Lebanon Fuel Tanker Explosion & Other Stories

Under ‘Tremendous’ Pressure as Taliban Race Closer to Takeover, Is Afghan Prez Headed for US? Next 24 Hours Critical

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani seems to be taking the heat as Taliban took over Mazar-e-Sharif, heading for Kabul. Sources informed CNN-News18 that he may be looking for a political truce within a couple of days. “Ghani is under tremendous pressure. Political settlement will happen in next 24-48 hours," said sources close to Afghan government. Meanwhile, there are 5,000 troops in Afghanistan. “America clearly told Taliban not to attack Kabul," added the highly placed sources. READ MORE

Online Fraud: Be Aware of These Numbers Which May Look Like Bank’s Toll Free Number

Bank Customers’ sensitive information is now vulnerable to a new bank fraud that has surfaced recently. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a cautionary circular pertaining to fraudulent method that is being used to dupe customers and extract confidential information. The State Bank of India (SBI) has also uploaded the notice on its official website to spread the word about the new fraud. According to the circular, the fraud, being put under the category of social engineering, is executed using mobile numbers very similar to the toll-free numbers used by major banks. READ MORE

At Least 20 Killed, 80 Injured in Lebanon Fuel Tanker Explosion

At least 20 people were killed and nearly 80 others wounded when a fuel tanker exploded in Lebanon’s northern region of Akkar, the Red Cross and state media said on Sunday. The tragedy heaped new misery on a country already suffering from an economic crisis and severe fuel shortages that have crippled hospitals and caused long power cuts. “Our teams have transported 20 dead bodies … from the fuel tanker explosion in #AKKAR to hospitals in the area," the Lebanese Red Cross said on Twitter. It added that 79 other people were injured. READ MORE

Delhi: 2 Dead in Dwarka Hotel Fire

Two persons died after a fire broke out Sunday morning in a hotel in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka, officials said. According to fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze in the four-storey hotel at 7.40 am, and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The operation to douse the blaze is underway, they said. Two bodies have been recovered, they said, adding further details are awaited. Police said the hotel comes under the Dwarka south police station. READ MORE

Crypto Platform Poly Network Rewards Hacker With $500,000 ‘Bug Bounty’

Poly Network, the cryptocurrency platform which lost $610 million in a hack earlier this week, confirmed on Friday it had offered the hacker or hackers a $500,000 “bug bounty". In a statement it thanked the hacker - who it dubbed a “white hat“, sector jargon for an ethical hacker who generally aims to expose cyber vulnerabilities - who had returned the bulk of the funds for “helping us improve Poly Network’s security". The network also said it hoped “Mr. White Hat" would contribute to the blockchain sector’s continued development upon accepting the $500,000 reward, which it had offered as part of negotiations around the return of the digital coins. READ MORE

Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Pawandeep, Arunita and 4 Other Finalists to Compete One Last Time

Popular reality show Indian Idol 12’s grand finale will take place on Independence Day. The show will reportedly start at 12 PM on 15th August and continue till midnight. This is not only the exciting factor of the show. The Grand Finale will not only feature performances from the finalist, many special guests are also reported to be a part of the event. The Indian Idol 12 finalists are Pawandeep Rajan, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukha Priya, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble and Mohd Danish. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here