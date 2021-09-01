News 18 Afternoon Digest: Vaccinate Teachers, Non-teaching Staff Before Reopening Schools: COVID-19 Task Force; Biden Warns IS as He Declares End to 'Forever Wars'

Vaccinate Teachers, Non-teaching Staff Before Reopening Schools: COVID-19 Task Force

The Maharashtra COVID-19 task force on children on Tuesday stressed undertaking vaccination of teachers and non-teaching staff on priority before taking any decision on reopening schools for physical classes. The paediatrician task force was formed by the state government in May to prevent children from contracting COVID-19 amid fears of a possible third wave of the pandemic. READ MORE

Google Pixel 5a Users Reporting Overheating, Touch Issues; Google Working On A Fix

Google last month launched the Google Pixel 5a affordable Pixel smartphone for this year that came with minor improvements over its predecessor and the biggest battery ever seen on a Pixel smartphone. Couple of weeks after the launch, however, users of the Pixel 5a are reporting overheating and touchscreen issues with the latest Google smartphone. A number of people have reported the issues on Twitter. According to reports, Google has acknowledged the issue and says that it is working on a fix. READ MORE

India to Mandate Auto Makers to Offer Biofuel Vehicles in 6 Months: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said India will make it mandatory for auto manufacturers to offer vehicles running 100 per cent on biofuels in the next six months. Such a move will be cost-effective for consumers, who are hassled by the high petrol prices, the minister said, pointing out that a litre of bioethanol costs Rs 65 as against Rs 110 paid for petrol. The alternative fuel is also less polluting and saves forex. READ MORE

Does Garlic Bread Really Have Garlic? You May Know Soon as Govt Plans to Regulate Speciality Breads

Speciality breads are under the scanner of the Narendra Modi government. Be it garlic, multi-grain or whole wheat — the government is planning to regulate the industry of bread manufacturers, News18.com has learnt. At present, there are no set standards that companies can follow in manufacturing such speciality products. According to the draft regulation sent to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare by the apex food regulation body, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), five categories of breads will be regulated. READ MORE

‘Not Done with You Yet’: Biden Warns IS as He Declares End to ‘Forever Wars’ in Afghan Exit

President Joe Biden on Tuesday mounted a fierce defense of his exit from Afghanistan as the “best decision for America," the day after the US military withdrawal celebrated by the Taliban as a major victory. “This is the right decision. A wise decision. And the best decision for America," Biden said in an address to the nation in Washington, after he stuck to an August 31 deadline to end two decades of bloodshed that began and ended with the hardline Islamists in power. READ MORE

Volkswagen Vento, Polo Prices Hiked by Upto 3 Pct in India Due to Rising Input Costs

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India today announced that effective 01, September 2021, the brand will increase prices across its flagship models – Polo and Vento, in lieu of the rising input costs. The price revision will be up to 3% and 2% across the variants of Polo and Vento, respectively. The price increase will not be applicable on the GT variant of the Polo carline. As part of its commitment towards customers, Volkswagen will offer protection from the price increase to customers who have booked their vehicles by 31st August 2021. READ MORE

