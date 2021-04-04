News 18 Afternoon Digest: VP Venkaiah Naidu Takes 2nd Shot as India Sees 93,249 New Cases in 24 Hrs; 21 Security Men Missing After Gunfight with Maoists and Other Stories

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: VP Venkaiah Naidu Takes 2nd Shot as India Sees 93,249 New Cases in 24 Hrs; Gujarat Locals Get Gold Nose-pin, Hand Blender as Vaccine Sops

Sops during poll season are past as vaccination incentives like gold nose pin and hand blender are here to attract people to get jabbed against Covid-19. The goldsmith community in Gujarat's Rajkot are reportedly offering a nosepin to women and hand blender to men who get inoculated at their vaccination camp.

AIADMK-BJP Eyes Second Term in Tamil Nadu, Cong-DMK on Offensive: Know Polling Date & Crucial Seats

Tamil Nadu witnessed a hectic campaign over the last few weeks with attendance from top party leadership from the BJP including PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also campaigned in the state targeting the ruling AIADMK and BJP in his speeches.

Phone Numbers, Private Info of 500 Million Facebook Users Leaked, Company Says Issue Fixed in 2019

A leaker says they are offering information on more than 500 million Facebook users – including phone numbers and other data – virtually for free. The database appears to be the same set of Facebook-linked telephone numbers that has been circulating in hacker circles since January and whose existence was first reported by tech publication Motherboard, according to Alon Gal, co-founder of Israeli cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock.

21 Security Men Missing After Gunfight with Maoists, Search on in Bijapur Forests

Twenty-one security personnel, including seven from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), involved in a gun battle with Maoists have been missing since the confrontation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur a day ago, officials said on Sunday.

Akshay Kumar Tests Positive for Covid-19, Under Home Quarantine

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to announce that he has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor joins the long list of stars who tested positive recently, including Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor among others.

Indian Idol 12: Rekha Has an Epic Reply to Question About Falling For a Married Man

The popular music reality shows Indian Idol has brought many evergreen stars as guests during season 12. After Neetu Kapoor, Rekha made an appearance on Saturday's Indian Idol 12 and won everyone's hearts with her beauty and charm. From performing on stage to giving 'Shagun' to participants, there were many talking points in the episode.