News 18 Afternoon Digest: Will Fight for Truth Till Last Breath’: Sidhu Takes Moral High Ground; Indian Railways to Start Unreserved Express Trains From October 1

Jitin Prasada, Sushmita Dev to Kanhaiya & Mevani: Can Rahul Gandhi’s GenNext 2.0 Win Votes?

The induction of Jignesh Mevani and Kanhaiya Kumar into the Congress can best be described as a marriage of convenience. At a time when the Congress is battling a serious internal crisis and has to contend with daily defections from its ranks, its leadership can draw solace from the fact that two well-known youth leaders were willing to join the one-time grand old party. Their entry was particularly reassuring for former Congress president Rahul Gandhi after GenNext leaders like Jitin Prasada, Sushmita Dev and Jyotiraditya Scindia walked out of the Congress in quick succession. READ MORE

Indian Railways to Start Unreserved Express Trains From October 1; Check Details

With novel coronavirus cases on the decline in the country, the Indian Railways, in a phased manner, has started several special trains to connect important cities across the nation. The Indian Railways on Tuesday announced starting operations of unreserved mail and express trains in the Northern Railway. READ MORE

Sending Jeff Bezos Giant ‘2’ Statue: Elon Musk After Becoming World’s Richest Person

Elon Musk wants to send Jeff Bezos a giant statue of the digit ‘2’, as well as a silver medal. No, Musk has not been struck by a random bout of generosity. The digit and the medal are supposed to be digs at Bezos, whom Musk overtook as the richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. With a net worth of $213 billion, SpaceX CEO and Tesla boss Musk overtook the Amazon CEO on Monday. READ MORE

Will Fight for Truth Till Last Breath’: On Camera, Sidhu Takes Moral High Ground, Sends Message to Top Brass

Amid speculation that the Congress high command was looking for his replacement, former Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted a video message in Punjabi on Wednesday morning, saying he will fight for truth “until his last breath”. Sidhu, whose shock exit stunned the Congress which is preparing for the assembly polls that are just four months away, said, “It is not a personal battle but a fight for principles. I won’t compromise on principles." READ MORE

Bharat Biotech Fails to Ramp Up Production, Only 1 in 11 Receive Covaxin

After eight months into the Covid vaccination drive in India, only one in 11 Indians has managed to get the indigenous vaccine, Covaxin as a result of its shortage in the market. Reports have emerged that Bharat Biotech, which manufactures Covaxin has failed to ramp up its production and has fallen short of its target. Earlier, the delay was also caused by quality concerns. READ MORE

Reform Rush: Modi Govt Dissolves Ordnance Factory Board, All Assets Transferred to 7 PSUs

The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), which supplies arms, ammunition and clothing to the armed forces, will stand dissolved with effect from October 1, the Union government announced. Its 41 factories, its assets and the 70,000 employees on its rolls will be split into seven new public sector units, an official order said on Tuesday, adding that OFB has an annual turnover of around Rs 19,000 crore. READ MORE

