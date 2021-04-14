News 18 Afternoon Digest: With 1.84 Lakh Cases, India Recorded Biggest-Ever Single-Day Spike; Congress to Launch Own Youtube Channel 'INC TV' to Tackle 'Partisan' Media and Other Stories

With 1.84 Lakh Cases, India Becomes Second Country to Record These Many Covid-19 Cases in One Day After US

Amid the onslaught of the second wave of covid-19, India on Wednesday recorded its biggest-ever single-day spike with 184,372 fresh cases with its total covid tally shooting up to 13,873,825 cases. READ MORE

Madhya Pradesh Hiding Covid Deaths? Cremation Reveals Under-reported Fatalities in Govt Data

As Covid-19 cases surge in Madhya Pradesh, crematoriums and burial grounds across the state have been flooded with bodies piling up every day with rising deaths in the state. However, the death count in the government data and the number of bodies in the funeral grounds suggest major inconsistency. READ MORE

Congress to Launch Own Youtube Channel ‘INC TV’ to Tackle ‘Partisan’ Media, Take on Mighty BJP

On Ambedkar Jayanti, the Congress party is set to launch its own YouTube channel under the name ‘INC TV’ on Wednesday to “make its voice heard and reach more people”. The Congress, along with several other opposition parties, have time and again accused the media of being “partisan”. READ MORE

Will House Helps Work During Lockdown-like Curbs? Mumbai’s Biggest Concern, BMC’s Detailed Answer

Availability of house helps has been the major cause of concern for Mumbai residents since the lockdown-like curfew was announced on Tuesday evening, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, who received several calls asking the same question. Bringing relief to such people, he gave a thumbs up to employees going to work at residences. He further said that detailed guidelines on this would be issued on Wednesday. READ MORE

Linking Kumbh, Markaz Amid Rapid Virus Spread Unsettles U’khand CM, Says ‘Happens in 12 Yrs, Can’t Ignore’

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Tuesday said the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar should not be compared with the Nizamuddin Markaz which was held in a closed space and attended even by foreigners. “There should be no comparison between Kumbh and Markaz. READ MORE

Huma Qureshi’s Look in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead Revealed, Watch Trailer

Cinema’s obsession with zombies is not going to fade away any time soon and the latest trailer of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead is proof. The upcoming Netflix movie boasts of an impressive cast including Huma Qureshi from India. READ MORE

