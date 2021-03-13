News 18 Afternoon Digest: Quad Summit's Vaccine Initiative; Nandigram Reticent Over Mamata Banerjee's Incident As TMC, BJP Fight Over It In Bengal and Other Stories

Quad Summit’s Vaccine Initiative: India’s Biological E to Shoulder Manufacturing

Hyderabad-based Biological E will be the partner manufacturer in the vaccine initiative launched by the Quad group of countries in its first summit level meeting on Friday. For now Johnson and Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine has been identified, among other US developed vaccines, by the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to be manufactured in India with an aim to reach the one billion doses by end of 2022. READ MORE

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah, Sarbananda Sonowal Reach Nadda’s Home for Meet

The BJP on Saturday is all set to declare names for candidates for Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The meeting will start at 5 pm on Saturday.The BJP Kerala core group meeting will also take place at party chief JP Nadda’s residence in Delhi before the CEC meeting. Apart from Nadda, Amit Shah, BL Santhosh, K Surendran were also present. This was the meeting ahead of CEC on Saturday. READ MORE

Nandigram Reticent Over Mamata Banerjee’s Incident As TMC, BJP Fight Over It In Bengal

Birulia Bazar is like any small market in a village. Narrow lanes lined with shops, bustling with shoppers and traders. But it’s now become a hotspot with Mamata Bannerjee’s alleged attack being associated with it. People here discuss the night of the incident and also keep tabs of news channels to find out how the chief minister is doing. READ MORE

Free Press Fundamental For Healthy Democracy, Tech Firms Need To Do More To Help Journalism Flourish: Microsoft Prez

Afree press and healthy journalism is fundamental for the survival of a healthy democracy and digital technology tends to undermine the health of the free press, Microsoft President Brad Smith said on Friday, March 12. READ MORE

Virat Kohli Dismissed for Duck, Uttarakhand Police Uses Opportunity to Educate Riders

It was for the first time in his career, that India skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck in two successive innings. During the first T20I against England, he succumbed to Adil Rashid and ended up giving a simple catch to mid-off. While it was a massive heartbreak for Kohli and the fans, Uttarakhand Police took out time and gave sound advice to all riders against rash driving. READ MORE

Banks Will Remain Shut for Four Days From Today: Here’s Why?

United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine unions have called for a nationwide strike on March 15 and 16 against central government’s move to privatise public sector banks. “We have been advised by Indian Banks Association (IBA) that United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has given a call for an all-India strike by bank employees on 15th and 16th March 2021,” SBI said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday, according to Hindustan Times. READ MORE