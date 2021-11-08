News 18 Day Break: More Downpour, Schools Shut, MET Raises Flood Alert for Chennai; Indian Fisherman Killed in Firing by Pakistan off Gujarat Coast

Focus on 2022 Polls, Showcase 100-Cr Jab Feat, Don’t Give Up on Bengal: 5 Big Messages from BJP’s Executive Meet

As the BJP concluded its day-long National Executive Meeting on Sunday, five big messages emerged from the event, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among a host of senior BJP leaders. The meeting came amidst the BJP facing mixed electoral performances in the recently held by-polls and the challenge it faces in the upcoming state elections in five states due next year, including four states where it is in power and Punjab where the party announced on Sunday that it will contest all seats.

Chennai Rains: More Downpour on Monday, MET Raises Flood Alert; Schools Shut

Heavy rains pounded Chennai and its surrounding suburban areas, with the Indian Meteorological Department predicting a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the likely formation of a low-pressure area around November 9. In the wake of the incessant rain, state authorities have ordered schools and colleges in four districts to stay shut for the next two days.

Indian Fisherman Killed in Firing by Pakistan off Gujarat Coast, Matter Being Investigated

India has taken serious note of the Pakistani Maritime Security Agency resorting to unprovoked firing on an Indian fishing boat in the Arabian Sea that resulted in the death of an Indian national, official sources said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday, they said. They said the Pakistani Maritime Security Agency fired at the Indian fishing boat resulting in the death of one Indian fisherman and injuring another. The injured fisherman is being treated at a hospital in Okha, Gujarat, they said.

India Out of T20 World Cup as New Zealand Beat Afghanistan by 8 Wickets to Qualify for Semis

India were sent packing from the T20 World Cup after a clinical New Zealand clinched a facile eight-wicket triumph over Afghanistan in their final Super 12 game to claim the last available semifinal spot here on Sunday. India’s slim hopes hinged on Afghanistan upstaging the Black Caps as that would have brought the Net Run Rate into equation and opened the doors for Virat Kohli‘s men, who only have themselves to blame for the ouster now.

Kamal Haasan Requests Fans to Extend Help Amid Chennai Flood Alert As His ‘Birthday Gift’

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, on Sunday, appealed to his fans to reach out to the needy in Chennai after authorities sounded a preliminary flood alert in the Tamil Nadu capital following heavy rains. The authorities sounded the alert to people as two city reservoirs—Chembarambakkam and Puzhal, that serve as important sources of drinking water to the Chennai city—would be opened to let out surplus rain water.

Police Constable Shot Dead by Militants in Srinagar in Another Incident of Targeted Killing

A police personnel was shot dead by terrorists in the Batamaloo area of the city on Sunday, officials said. He was identified as Constable Tausif Ahmad, they said. “At about 8 pm, terrorists fired upon JKP Constable Tausif Ahmad near his residence at SD Colony, Batamaloo," the officials added. They said the policeman, 29, was critically injured on the back of his head and was taken to the SMHS hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The area has been cordoned off, and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the officials added.

