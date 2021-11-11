News 18 Daybreak: Amit Shah to Hold Election Masterclass for 700 BJP Leaders in Varanasi; Taliban Give Thumbs up to NSA Meet

With UP Polls Round the Corner, Amit Shah to Hold Election Masterclass for 700 BJP Leaders in Varanasi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be holding an ‘election masterclass’ in Varanasi on November 12 for almost the entire Uttar Pradesh BJP leadership of nearly 700 leaders and will review the preparations for the upcoming state assembly polls. All 98 district presidents and as many district in charges of the party, the in charges of all 403 assembly seats, six regional presidents of the party in UP, all senior state BJP functionaries as well as in charges and co-in charges of the party at the state-level have been called to Varanasi on November 12 for the mega meeting, Uttar Pradesh BJP vice-president Vijay Bahadur Pathak confirmed to News18.

Taliban Give Thumbs up to NSA Meet; Want Economic Projects to Start, Jobs for Afghans

As the maiden NSA-level Afghan meet in New Delhi concluded on Wednesday, Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said that he sees the dialogue as a positive development and hoped that it “contributes to the peace and stability” of Afghanistan. Speaking to CNN-News18 on Wednesday, Shaheen said Afghanistan agrees with the key point of the NSA meet — the need for unhindered access to humanitarian assistance to Afghans.

Nykaa: India’s First Women-led Profitable Unicorn’s Valuation Surges to Rs 1 lakh Crore

Nykaa made a bumper listing on share market on Wednesday, November 10. Nykaa shares opened at Rs 2,001 on BSE, an increase of 77.87 per cent premium over the higher end of the issue price. With this stellar listing, the valuation of India’s only profitable online market place, surged near $13 billion. The unique business model, healthy market share of beauty product and cosmetic brands, helped Nykaa maiden offer to garner a lot of attention from the investors.

Away from Glasgow, Xi Jinping is Laying the Foundation for China 3.0

As world leaders huddle and haggle over emissions targets in smoky back rooms and hotels at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, one man is conspicuous by his absence. China’s President Xi Jinping remains bunkered in Beijing, his eyes fixed firmly on what is likely to be a defining moment for the country’s political future: the plenary meeting of the Chinese Communist Party.

HC Verma Won a Padma Shri and Internet Gave Us a Crash Course in Memes

The name HC Verma is as ubiquitous as RD Sharma in an Indian student’s life. The former’s Physics and the latter’s Mathematics textbooks have equally sent chills down the spine of Indian students as well as helped many come out with flying colours in exams. Dr Harish Chandra Verma’s book ‘Concepts of Physics’ is a household name amongst science students, which is why when the eminent professor was awarded the Padma Shri.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Wedding an Intimate Affair Due to This Reason

The wedding season has arrived and lovebirds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are all set to kickstart it. The couple, who have been together for a decade, is reportedly ready to take the plunge. As per a report in ETimes, the duo will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh. According to the report, the wedding will take place on November 10, 11 and 12.

