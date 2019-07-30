News 18 Daybreak | Cafe Coffee Day Founder VG Siddhartha Goes Missing and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Cafe Coffee Day founder & SM Krishna’s son-in-law VG Siddhartha untraceable, cops launch probe

VG Siddhartha, the founder of India's largest Coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day who also owns Asia's single-largest coffee estate, is reportedly missing since Monday evening. He is former Union Minister and BJP leader SM Krishna's son-in-law. According to reports, Siddhartha got off from his car near a bridge across the Nethravathi River near Mangalore, about 375km from Bengaluru, but did not return even after an hour. The Dakshina Kannada police have launched a massive search for him.

Unnao rape case accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar, 9 others booked for 'hatching car crash conspiracy'

BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who has been accused of raping the Unnao woman, was on Monday booked for "hatching a criminal conspiracy to kill the rape survivor and her family". The woman was critically injured after a truck collided with her car on Sunday, also injuring her lawyer and killing her two aunts. Besides the BJP legislator, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar, Vinod Mishra, Haripal Singh, Naveen Singh, Komal Singh, Arun Singh, Gyandendra Singh, Rinku Singh and Awadhesh Singh have been named in the FIR.

Taking up reins: The three-day old BJP government in Karnataka headed by BS Yediyurappa on Monday proved its majority in the truncated state Assembly winning the confidence motion by a voice. Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar announced his resignation soon after Yediyurappa won the trust vote.

Final test: The government has listed the contentious Triple Talaq bill for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Ahead of the tabling of the bill in the Upper House, at least four Union ministers and two senior Rajya Sabha lawmakers have reportedly spoken to opposition parties and some alliance partners who have expressed reservation on the bill.

Roaring louder: Releasing results of the fourth cycle of All India Tiger Estimation on Global Tiger Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the tiger population in the country was on the rise and India, with around 3,000 tigers, was one of the safest habitats for the big cat.

Into the wild: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is known to be media savvy, is going to be featured on popular TV show Man vs Wild. Bear Grylls, the show’s host, tweeted the information Monday. In a 45-second teaser video, a voiceover introduces Modi as the head of the largest democracy in the world. The show is set to air on August 12.

Bills and licenses: Leading private telecom firms like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and state-owned MTNL and BSNL have pending licence fee outstanding of over Rs 92,000 crore till date, the Centre has told the Supreme Court. Airtel is said to owe Rs 21,682.13 crore as licence fee to the government. Dues from Vodafone totaled Rs 19,823.71 crore while Reliance Communications owed a total of Rs 16,456.47 crore.

Dropping hints: The handling of the Sonbhadra massacre fallout by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh provided a political lifeline to the opposition, but soon enough, the BJP understood the possibility of this moment turning into a movement, thus stopping Priyanka Gandhi from reaching the affected village. Marya Shakil writes that it is a measure of the moribund Congress’ rootlessness in Uttar Pradesh that all the theatre of the Gandhi dynast went in vain, while on her part she might be given a hint of being able to take the mantle.

Rewarded with a treat: A three-year-old German shepherd and her handlers were felicitated on Monday by the Kaziranga National Park authorities on the occasion of International Tiger Day for helping solve a number of wildlife crime cases. Karishma Hasnat reports that the sniffer dog, named Quarmy, employed under the Biswanath Wildlife Division, recently won a special prize for her skills.

PM Modi on Monday said that with 3,000 tigers, India was one of the safest habitats for the big cat. According to the Status of Tigers in India report, the population of tigers has increased by 8%. Here's what else the report said.