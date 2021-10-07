News 18 Daybreak | Lakhimpur Reaches Doors of SC, CJI to Hear Case; Bengal Mandates Spacious Pandals, Bans ‘Immersion Carnival’, Cultural Programmes

Lakhimpur Reaches Doors of SC, CJI to Hear Case; UP Min Blames SP-Cong ‘Conspiracy’

The Supreme Court has taken suo-motu cognisance of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) N. V. Ramana will hear the matter on October 7. Meanwhile, in a big allegation, the Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday alleged that the Lakhimpur violence, which has left eight persons dead, is a “joint conspiracy” of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, who “wanted to incite a riot in Uttar Pradesh”.

Durga Puja: Bengal Mandates Spacious Pandals, Bans ‘Immersion Carnival’, Cultural Programmes

The West Bengal government issued guidelines for conducting Puja festivities amid the Covid-19 pandemic. In a detailed press release, the state government outlined various measures pandal organisers, and other groups must undertake to ensure masking, sanitisation and distancing ahead of the Durga Puja rituals and functions.

Rahul Gandhi ‘Enacted Drama’, He Was Stopped for Security Reasons, Says UP Min Sidharth Nath Singh

Training his guns on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the backdrop of the developments at Lucknow airport on Wednesday afternoon, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh said he “enacted drama”, which was not required. In an exclusive interview to CNN-News18’s Managing Editor Zakka Jacob, minister Singh said: “Some people love to see themselves on social media and be retweeted. From that point, they will get benefitted. If you are actually concerned, you show the concern through actions.”

Fourth Worst-hit State in India, Mizoram Has 1 Dedicated Covid-19 Hospital, 1 RT-PCR Lab

The Covid-19 spotlight is once again on the northeast as Mizoram’s virus tally breached the 1 lakh-mark on Wednesday with 1,471 more people testing positive for the infection. The northeastern state currently ranks fourth on the Centre’s list of worst Covid-19 hit state in India. It comes after Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Umran Malik Bowls the Fastest Ball of the Entire Tournament-153KMPH!

Umran Mlik, SRH’s new recruit, has bettered his own record of bowling the fastest ball of the tournament, clocking the speed of 153 KMPH! against RCB. The 21-year-old was drafted into SRH squad recently as a replacement to T Natarajan who was infected with Covid-19. Recently on his IPL debut, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fast bowler clocked 151.03 kph, which was the fastest delivery bowled by an Indian in the ongoing IPL 2021.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Review: Do Better Photos and Display Justify the Premium?

Apple made a big jump with its design when it introduced the iPhone 12, which marked two consecutive years of critics talking about its smartphones in a largely positive manner. This year, though, Apple’s taken a somewhat conservative approach towards its new iPhone 13 series. It has largely stuck on with the same design, and even in terms of features, there isn’t stuff that is drastically new for the average buyer. In fact, many reviewers around the world have already declared that the iPhone 13 Pro is an ‘S’ cycle iPhone.

