News 18 Daybreak | Pakistan to Use Own Currency for Bilateral Trade With Taliban, Aims to Control Afghan Economy; Cases Rise in Maharashtra, But Mumbai's Number Drops

Pakistan to Use Own Currency for Bilateral Trade With Taliban, Aims to Control Afghan Economy

Pakistan now wants to control Afghanistan’s economy after the country gained entry into the Afghan army as well as intelligence. On Thursday, Pakistan announced its economic plans for Afghanistan and has decided to conduct bilateral trade with the Taliban in Pakistani rupees. Earlier, the Taliban bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan was in US dollar, and the Afghan currency was powerful. Through this move, Pakistan’s currency will have a hold over Afghan traders and the business community. READ MORE

Curtailed Ganpati Processions in Mumbai as Cases Rise in Maharashtra, But City’s Number Drops

Ganesh Chaturthi is set to begin from today with less pomp and vigour across the country amid covid-19 restrictions and protocols. Due to the ongoing pandemic, large scale celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi festival has been put to halt across the country. Section 144 was imposed in Mumbai from today till 19 September to curb the public celebrations in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. “No processions of Ganpati will be allowed and more than five persons can’t gather at a place,” said the Mumbai Commissioner’s office.

Taliban Carrying Out Door-to-Door Manhunt in Panjshir, Killing Youths, Hundreds of Families Leaving, Say Residents

Asking why the world wasn’t reacting to ‘barbaric’ Taliban, Panjshir Province, which has been fighting the insurgents, said that the militant group is carrying out door-to-door manhunt and killing people. “100s of family leaving their house after genocide happened last few days. #Taliban starts searching house to house, village to village and killing youths. The fact is We will continue to fight for our freedom. What is wrong with the world? No one react to this barbaric Taliban,” people from the resistance force tweeted.

North Korea’s Leader Kim Jong Un Has Lost Weight. Here’s Why the World is Interested

In any part of the world, if you lose a drastic amount of weight, two things happen: People either comment on it to compliment you, or they ask you about your transformation secret. In North Korea, if you’re the leader of the country and you lose weight, you spark controversy, worry your citizen and have even international media documenting your weight loss.

Kapil Sharma Asks Kangana Ranaut ‘Itne Din Ho Gaye, Koi Controversy Nahi Hui?’ See Her Reaction

Kapil Sharma pulled Kangana Ranaut‘s leg during her latest appearance on his chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The actress will be appearing in an upcoming episode of the show to promote her latest film Thalaivii, which releases in theatres today.A promo from the upcoming episode was shared by Sony Entertainment Television on social media platforms, wherein Kapil informed her that many security personnel reached The Kapil Sharma Show sets before her arrival.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Preorders: Do You Need The Most Powerful Fire TV Stick?

Amazon has added the newest and by far the most powerful Fire TV Stick device to the line-up. It is called the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max and you can now preorder this in India. The price tag is Rs 6,499 and expect shipping to happen to around October 7, which is when the Fire TV Stick 4K Max gets officially released on the store.

