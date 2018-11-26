English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News 18 Daybreak | VHP's Dharm Sabha at Ayodhya, PM Modi's Attack on Congress and Other Stories You May Have Missed
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In case you missed it
Spotlight Ayodhya: The temple town of Ayodhya is witnessing its biggest congregation of Right-wing activists since December 6, 1992 when the Babri Masjid was demolished. Thousands have gathered for the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) Dharam Sabha to push for a Ram Temple at the disputed site. The rally is also the setting for a battle of Hindutva perception against the Shiv Sena with Uddhav Thackeray warning that the BJP may not come to power if it goes back on mandir promise. Get all details, only on News18.
Modi lashes out: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at the Congress for dragging his parents into the electoral battle, alleging that the party leaders had the consent of their chief Rahul Gandhi. He also justified his own tirade against the Nehru-Gandhi family, pointing out that unlike his parents, they occupied top positions in politics and the government.
26/11 Anniversary: Sandra Samuel, the nanny who saved the life of two-year-old Moshe Holtzberg during the November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, laments that the 'scars' of Chabad House have not been wiped out even 10 years later. Read more on News18.
No visit: Citing her election campaign engagement in Telangana on the same day, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday said she will not be able to visit Pakistan to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims.
DeepVeer ki shadi: Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are taking the Internet by a storm. After a picturesque wedding in Italy's Lake Como and a grand reception in Bengaluru, the couple is all set to host multiple receptions in Mumbai.
Kolkata smog: When the renowned flautist Sudip Chattopadhyay, landed at the Kolkata airport on Thursday morning, he was shocked to see the thick layers of smog that shrouded the ‘City of Joy’. Speaking to News18, Sudip said, “The city resembles a gas chamber. As soon as I stepped out of the airport, it felt as though I am a passive smoker because of the high pollution level in the air.” Read more about Bengal's deteriorating pollution levels, only on News18.
Agree or disagree?
Hinduism is being defined as a religion like Buddhism, Christianity and Islam. Till the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Hindu Mahasabha came into being, it wasn’t seen as a religion like the other three. Hinduism was treated as a social collective of different ways of life but now it is being interpreted like other religions of the world.
The RSS-BJP is strong votary of this inequality and if they remain in power for few more years, they’ll bring back sati and child marriage, writes Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd.
On reel
Devika Rotawan was only nine when she saw Pakistan-backed terrorist Ajmal Kasab firing indiscriminately at people in Mumbai's CST railway station. Stuck with a bullet in her right leg, she played an instrumental role in ensuring Kasab was hanged for his crimes, becoming the youngest witness to testify against him at the trial. Watch the video for her story.
On reel
Devika Rotawan was only nine when she saw Pakistan-backed terrorist Ajmal Kasab firing indiscriminately at people in Mumbai's CST railway station. Stuck with a bullet in her right leg, she played an instrumental role in ensuring Kasab was hanged for his crimes, becoming the youngest witness to testify against him at the trial. Watch the video for her story.
Also Watch
Also Watch
Coastal Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
Monday 26 November , 2018
CCTV Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
Saturday 24 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
Saturday 24 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
