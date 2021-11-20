News18 Evening Digest: 17 Killed as Flash Floods Ravage Andhra Pradesh; Amitabh Bachchan Praises Abhishek Bachchan for Bob Biswas' Trailer; and Other Stories

17 Killed as Flash Floods Ravage Andhra Pradesh

The toll due to rain-related incidents in Andhra Pradesh increased to 17 on Saturday even as several people were still reported missing in massive floods that hit Kadappa and Chittoor districts. Atleast four people were killed in a house collapse incident in Kadiri town in Anantapuramu district. Officials who took up a rescue operation fear there could be some others trapped under the debris. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted an aerial survey in Kadapa, Anatapuramu and Chittoor districts to assess the damage. READ MORE

3,446 Challans Issued in Delhi from Nov 1-17 for PUC Certificate Violations

Amid deteriorated air quality in the city, the Delhi Transport department has intensified the enforcement drive to penalise the vehicle owners without a valid PUC certificate, issuing nearly 3,500 challans worth over Rs 3.5 crore from November 1-17. In October, the enforcement wing teams of the department checked 8,25,681 vehicles and issued 9,522 challans worth more than Rs 9.5 crore. Also, over 8 lakh Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates were issued in the month, official data showed. READ MORE

Amitabh Bachchan Praises Abhishek Bachchan for Bob Biswas’ Trailer, Expresses Gratitude for the Appreciation

It is always a matter of pride for parents to see their children do well and succeed. The same is the case with megastar Amitabh Bachchan who can’t stop heaping praises over his actor son’s newly released trailer. On Friday, the makers of Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas dropped the trailer of the film and it has been an instant hit between fans and critics. Out of the numerous people who have loved the trailer is the actor’s father Big B, who took to social media to praise his son. READ MORE

At Least 400 Maha BJP Workers Booked for Covid Norm Violations During Protest

A case was registered against some 400 BJP functionaries for holding a protest march in Kalyan in violation of COVID-19 norms, police said on Saturday. The protest march took place between Datta Nagar and Dombivali Sub Divisional office on Thursday and among those booked are MLA Ravindra Chavan, an official said. READ MORE

‘A Skilful, Fast-scoring Opening Batsman Can be Invaluable’: Greg Chappell Lists David Warner’s Importance in the Ashes

Former Australia cricketer Greg Chappell feels that opener David Warner is a very important player in the Test side. He added that Warner had proved his importance at the top of the order for Australia in the T20 World Cup despite many people writing him off before the start of the tournament. READ MORE

UP Teacher Recruitment Exam Toppers Have ‘Poor Academic’ Record, Claim Candidates Alleged Scam

Soon after the results for the Uttar Pradesh Aided Junior High School Teacher/Principal Recruitment 2021 were declared on November 15, there have been allegations of fraud, given that many of the top-scoring candidates have relatively poor past academic records compared to their performance in the teacher recruitment exam that took place on October 17 to hire 1504 assistant teachers and 390 headmasters. READ MORE

