News 18 Evening Digest: 66 Passengers Onboard Cordelia Cruise Test Covid +ve; Sameer Wankhede Repatriated from NCB and Other Stories

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 30 Lakh Teens Vaccinated So Far; 66 Passengers Onboard Cordelia Cruise Test Covid +ve

India will start administering its indigenous Covid vaccine Covaxin to the 15 to 18 age group from Monday, with inoculation drive for teenagers commencing on Saturday with registration beginning for them on the CoWIN App. READ MORE

‘Prime Minister Was Very Arrogant’: Meghalaya Guv on Meeting With Modi on Farmers’ Issue

When Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik went to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently to discuss the farmers’ issue, he claims he ended up arguing with the PM within five minutes. READ MORE

In Spotlight After Aryan Khan’s Arrest in Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case, Sameer Wankhede Repatriated from NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has repatriated its Mumbai zonal chief Sameer Wankhede, according to the order issued today. Wankhede, who was in the spot last year after the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in the drugs-on-cruise case, was attached as NCB’s Mumbai zonal director in August, 2020. READ MORE

‘Will You Marry Me?’ Faisal Patel Proposes to Amisha Patel, Later Deletes Tweet

Bollywood actor Amisha Patel is currently busy shooting for Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 hit film Gadar. However, the actor recently managed to hog the limelight for a reason completely unrelated to films. Wondering what that is? Here are the details. READ MORE

Ekta Kapoor Tests Positive for Covid, Mouni Roy, Hina Khan and Other Stars Wish Speedy Recovery

TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for Covid-19. The 46-year-old informed on Instagram that she has contracted the disease, despite taking all precautions. Recently, B-Towners like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and John Abraham have been diagnosed with Covid-19. READ MORE

Assam Govt Gives Two-day Special Leave to Its Employees to Spend Quality Time With Parents, In-laws

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday urged the state government employees to spend quality time with their family members on January 6 and 7 designated as “special holidays". The state government had approved the decision to allow special leave for its employees so that they can spend quality time with their parents or in-laws. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.