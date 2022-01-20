News 18 Evening Digest: BJP Names 59 Candidates for Uttarakhand Polls; AAP's CM Face Bhagwant Mann to Contest from Dhuri and Other Stories

Australian Open: Garbine Muguruza Blames Shock Exit on Coaching Team’s Covid in Build-up

World number three Garbine Muguruza blamed Covid-19 for her early exit from the Australian Open Thursday, revealing her entire team had been struck down in the lead-up to the tournament, hampering her preparations. The 2020 runner-up at Melbourne Park was widely seen as a serious contender for the first Grand Slam of the year after a stellar season where she won in Chicago and Dubai before clinching the WTA finals. But, after a comfortable first-round win, she was stunned 6-3, 6-3 by French veteran Alize Cornet at the second hurdle. READ MORE

Remo D’Souza’s Brother-In-Law Reportedly Found Dead In His Home; Lizelle D’Souza Says ‘Sorry Mum, I Failed You’

Remo D’Souza’s bother-in-law Jason Watkins has reportedly died. Jason was Remo’s wife Lizelle D’Souza’s brother and had worked in the film industry as well. He was assisting Remo in all the films he was a part of as a director. READ MORE

Kejriwal Slams BJP for ‘Use and Throw Policy’ Towards Parrikar Family; Invites Utpal to Join AAP for Goa Poll

After Utpal Parrikar, son of late Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, failed to make it to the BJP’s list of candidates for the next month’s Goa assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the saffron party of adopting a “use and throw policy even with the Parrikar family". Kejriwal invited Utpal Parrikar to join the AAP and contest the assembly election on its ticket. READ MORE

India’s Mithali Raj And Jhulan Goswami in ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year

Veteran India players Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami featured in the ICC ‘ODI Team of the Year’ for women after they extended their consistent run in international cricket. The ICC Team of the Year recognises the achievements of exceptional players who impressed with their on-field exploits in a calendar year. READ MORE

Bulli Bai App Case: Mumbai Cops Arrest MBA Graduate Neeraj Singh in Odisha

The cyber police of the Mumbai crime branch on Thursday arrested a 28-year-old man from Odisha in connection with the case of Bulli Bai app, which targeted Muslim women by putting up their images online for “auction", an official said. READ MORE

BJP Names 59 Candidates for Uttarakhand Polls, 5 of Them Women

The BJP on Thursday released its first list of 59 candidates for the polls to the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest from his current constituency Khatima. Union minister Pralhad Joshi said the list has five women, and asserted that the party will fight the polls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Uttarakhand and also the work of its state government. READ MORE

Punjab Polls: AAP’s CM Face Bhagwant Mann to Contest from Dhuri

Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann will contest from the Dhuri assembly seat in Sangrur district for the next month’s assembly polls in Punjab. The announcement in this regard was made by party’s senior leader Raghav Chadha in Mohali on Thursday. READ MORE

