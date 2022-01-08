News 18 Evening Digest: EC Declares Dates for Assembly Elections; Punjab Becomes First State to Teach IELTS at ITIs and Other Stories

‘You Have Earned the Right to Fail’-David Warner to Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli has been struggling for runs. And the fans and media alike want their skipper to score a century. Interestingly, he last scored a century back in November 2019. He looked good against South Africa in Centurion, but could score only 35. Meanwhile, David Warner has reacted to Kohli’s run drought, saying that he is entitled to fail as he has done so well with his bat for India. READ MORE

Viresh Kumar Bhawara Appointed New Punjab DGP, 3rd in as Many Months, Amid PM Security Breach Row

Viresh Kumar Bhawara, a 1987-batch IPS officer, has been appointed new Punjab police chief, the third DGP to take over the reins of the beleaguered force in as many months. READ MORE

EC Declares Dates for Assembly Elections in UP, Punjab, Goa, U’khand & Manipur | Key Highlights

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the dates for assembly polls in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur. While the term of the current Uttar Pradesh assembly is ending in May, those of the other four assemblies are ending on different dates in March. READ MORE

Omicron Effect: Thailand Tightens Restrictions as the Number of Cases Rise

As coronavirus instances resurface, the Thai government opted for temporary suspension of quarantine-free visas for fully vaccinated visitors on Friday, informed the government’s Covid-19 task force, while also curtailing the windows for consuming alcohol in eateries. The judgments will have a negative impact on the second economy, which is heavily reliant on tourism and allied sectors. READ MORE

Chakda Xpress Teaser: Anushka’s ‘Brownface’ Gets the Internet Talking

The teaser of Anushka Sharma’s upcoming film, where she portrays Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami, has not been well received by some. While the content was exciting for many, some couldn’t understand why Sharma was chosen for the role. This accusation was not because of her acting chops but the resultant attempt at ‘Brownfacing’. READ MORE

Punjab Becomes First State to Teach IELTS at ITIs

With an aim to impart quality education to youngsters of the state, the Punjab Government has initiated a new idea to impart International English Language Testing System (IELTS) coaching through Govt Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in synergy with Cambridge University Press India. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.