News 18 Evening Digest: Google Fined in Russia Again; This is Parag Agrawal’s Salary As Twitter’s New CEO and Other Stories

This Device Gives Real-time Alerts for Cyclists to Warn Riders on Collision Risks With Cars

The American startup Streetlogic has developed a collision warning system for cyclists. In the form of two cameras, this device is able to warn and alert riders of any risk of collision with a nearby car. In the future, it could also predict collisions with other road users. The system works by using peripheral vision cameras, placed at the front and rear of the bike for a 360-degree view. READ MORE

Google Fined in Russia Again for Not Deleting Banned Content

AMoscow court fined Alphabet Inc’s Google RUB 3 million ($40,400) on Monday for not deleting content that it deemed illegal, part of a wider dispute between Russia and the US tech giant. READ MORE

Elon Musk’s Starlink Stops Pre-Booking of Internet Plans in India

Elon Musk’s Starlink has stopped pre-orders in India for its satellite-based internet service. The latest development comes days after the central government-led Department of Telecommunications (DoT) warned citizens to not register for the internet services, as the company is yet to acquire a license. Currently, if a user tries to pre-book Starlink‘s internet service via the official website, they will see a new prompt reading, “Starlink is not yet available in your area but as we launch more satellites, we continue to expand our coverage area. Please check back for future availability in your area." READ MORE

This is Parag Agrawal’s Salary As Twitter’s New CEO

Twitter CEO Parag Agawal was announced by the company last night as the successor to founder Jack Dorsey. Agarwal, a 37-year-old IIT Bombay graduate will receive an annual salary of $1 million (roughly Rs 7.5 crores) plus bonuses, Twitter said in a filing with the US securities and Exchange commission (SEC). Apart from the million-dollar package, Agarwal will also receive restricted stock units valued at $12.5 million (roughly Rs 93.9 crores) that will be vested in 16 equal quarterly increments, starting February 2022. READ MORE

Rajinikanth Beats Rajinikanth: Actor Trends On Netflix, Annaatthe Occupies 3 Spots Among Top 10

Is there anything that Rajinikanth can’t do? Surely not. The superstar, or ‘Thalaiva’ as his loyal fans like to call him, is a man of all seasons. Shivaji Rao Gaekwad’s epic propulsion from being a Bengaluru bus conductor to a universally revered demigod is something that is simply phenomenal. There are no analytical studies that can fully decode the mystery of his undiminished aura, even after 45 years of his stardom. READ MORE

Send Positive Samples for Genome Testing, Supervise Home Isolation: What Centre told States on Omicron

Amid mounting concerns over the potentially more contagious coronavirus variant Omicron spreading to many countries, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan held a review meeting with states and UTs on Tuesday and advised them to ramp up testing for early identification and management of cases. While underlining that the new variant doesn’t escape RT-PCR and RAT tests, Bhushan asked states and UTs to ensure adequate infrastructure and supervised home isolation, a Union Health Ministry official said. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.