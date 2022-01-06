News 18 Evening Digest: Hairstylist Jawed Habib Spits on Woman's Hair; Italy-Amritsar Charter Flight Becomes Covid Hotspot and Other Stories

Italy-Amritsar Charter Flight Becomes Covid Hotspot as 125 Passengers Test Positive for Covid

Atotal of 125 passengers on a Milan-Amritsar charter flight were found to be Covid-positive when tested on arrival, government officials said on Thursday. Officials said there were a total of 179 passengers on the charter flight YU-661 that landed at the Amritsar airport at around 1.30pm on Wednesday. READ MORE

Hairstylist Jawed Habib Spits on Woman’s Hair in Training Seminar, NCW Takes Note

Popular hairstylist Jawed Habib is going viral on social media due to a video in which he is seen spitting on a woman’s head while styling her hair. The incident allegedly took place during a training seminar at Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. READ MORE

‘Been Living The Australian Dream’: Usman Khawaja After Hitting Century on Test Return

Usman Khawaja scored a heartwarming century on his return from the cricketing wilderness to lift Australia into a powerful position in the fourth Ashes Test against England in Sydney on Thursday. Khawaja paid tribute to his Pakistani heritage as he drew a line under years of heartbreak following his sacking during the 2019 Ashes tour of England, posting 137 in his team’s 416 for eight declared. READ MORE

China Lashes Out at US Over Support for Lithuania

China lashed out at the United States on Thursday over its support for the European nation of Lithuania in its feud with Beijing over relations with Taiwan. READ MORE

Women’s Ashes Schedule Revised Due to ODI World Cup

England and Australia have announced changes to the Women’s Ashes schedule due to coronavirus quarantine rules ahead of the Women’s World Cup. The multi-format series will now begin a week earlier than originally planned, on January 20. READ MORE

Aryan Khan’s Drug Case Co-Accused Arbaaz Merchant Wants to Meet Him, To Approach Court With The Plea

Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant were arrested in October 2020 following an alleged drug raid on a cruise bound to Goa. After spending close to a month in custody, during which they were lodged at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, both of them were released on bail. Several clauses were placed in the bail grant, one of which being the co-accused are not allowed to contact each other following their release from jail. READ MORE

Union Cabinet Approves Rs 12,000-Crore Green Energy Corridor

The Union cabinet on Thursday approved the second phase of the green energy corridor of the intra-state transmission system at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore. Under the scheme, around 10,750 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and around 27,500 mega volt amperes transformation capacity of sub-stations will be added. READ MORE

