News 18 Evening Digest: India Reports it First 2 Omicron Cases in Karnataka; Katrina, Vicky to Have Court Marriage On Thursday Or Friday In Mumbai and Other Stories

India Reports it First 2 Omicron Cases in Karnataka, Contact Tracing Being Conducted: Health Ministry

Two cases of Omicron have been found in Karnataka through INSACOG, the Union Health Ministry confirmed on Thursday, adding that people must not delay in getting themselves fully vaccinated. These are the first cases of the fast-spreading variant to be reported in India. READ MORE

‘One of the Strongest Finishers in the Game’: Zaheer Khan Explains Why MI Retained Kieron Pollard

Zaheer Khan, Mumbai Indians’ Director of Cricket Operations, has opened up about his side’s retention strategy. The five-time IPL champions shocked many when they decided to retain 34-year-old West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard. Zaheer admitted that it was the influence of the all-rounder in the dressing room, which prompted them to retain him. READ MORE

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Have Court Marriage On Thursday Or Friday In Mumbai; Latter Meets Old Friends

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are yet to comment about their rumoured upcoming nuptials but if multiple media reports are to be believed, the duo is tying the knot in an elaborate wedding ceremony which will be held over 7th, 8th, and 9th December in Rajasthan. Speculations about the venue, the reception details, and even the guest list are all over social media. READ MORE

Delhi Govt to Propose Making 1st Dose of Covid Vaccine Must for Entry to Public Places

The Delhi government is likely to propose to the DDMA to make the first dose of anti-Covid vaccine mandatory by December 15 for entry to public places and also incentivise people with cash prizes, discounts and lottery to encourage them in getting inoculated, officials said on Thursday. It may also be proposed that by March 31 next year getting fully vaccinated be made a must for entry to public places like malls and metro stations, they said. READ MORE

Omicron in K’taka: New Norms, Expert Help, Hawk’s Eye on Fliers From ‘At Risk Nations’: CM Bommai | Top Quotes

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Thursday said the state will issue new Covid-19 guidelines and have been testing international travellers coming from ‘at-risk’ countries after two cases of the new Omicron variant were detected in the state. READ MORE

Apple Reveals Best Apps and Games on App Store for 2021: These Are the Winners

Apple has announced the 2021 App Store Award winners that are recognising the 15 best apps and games that helped users tap into “personal passions, discover creative outlets, and connect with new people and experiences." Last year, the company was looking at apps that helped users increase productivity and well-being from home amid the pandemic. This year, Apple says the top trend of 2021 is “connection." Apple announced App Store winners just days after Google named the best app on Google Play for 2021. READ MORE

