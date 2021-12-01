News 18 Evening Digest: Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Is Happening; Intl Flights Won’t Resume on Dec 15 and Other Stories

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal’s Wedding Is Happening, Confirms Gajraj Rao in Viral Post

The fervour surrounding Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s rumoured wedding continues to grow each day, as reports of lavish ceremonies circulate. Even though the couple hasn’t confirmed anything yet, it seems their wedding is indeed happening, according to Gajraj Rao’s viral Instagram post. READ MORE

Madhya Pradesh: Gritty Tribal Woman Fights off Leopard, Snatches Her Son from Its Claws

A mother loves and protects her child like no one! The saying was proved true by a feisty tribal woman from a Madhya Pradesh village who displayed immense courage and snatched away her son from the claws of a leopard while fighting valiantly with the carnivore. Despite her son being suddenly taken away by the leopard, the woman did not lose her presence of mind as she confined her other children inside her hut and rushed towards a forest in the direction where the feline had taken away her eight-year-old son. READ MORE

Three Killed in Explosion at Illegal Firecracker Manufacturing Unit in Bengal

Three persons were killed and as many injured in an explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, the police said. The explosion occurred around 8 am at a two-storey house that belonged to one Ashim Mondal in Nodakhali area of the district, a senior police officer said. READ MORE

Shaheen Afridi Makes it to Top-5 in ICC Test Rankings for First Time, Ravindra Jadeja Ranked 19th

Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi has made it to the top-five of the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings for the first time in his career after a fine show in the first Test against Bangladesh, which Pakistan won by eight wickets. READ MORE

International Flights Won’t Resume on Dec 15, India Rejigs Order Amid Omicron Threat

The Centre on Wednesday decided to postpone the resumption of scheduled international flights from December 15 citing “evolving global scenario” in the wake of the Omicron threat. The government will announce a new date later. READ MORE

Decrease in Number of Terrorist Incidents in J&K After Abrogation of Article 370: Govt

The number of terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir during a period of 841 days after Article 370 was revoked dipped to 496 from the 843 cases reported in a same span of time prior to the abrogation, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said during April 16, 2017 to August 04, 2019, 843 terrorist incidents were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in which 86 civilians and 78 army personnel were killed. READ MORE

