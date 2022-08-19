News 18 Evening Digest: Key Angles of CBI Probe Amid Raids Against Manish Sisodia and Other Stories

Exclusive | Cut in Dry Days, Profit on Foreign Liquor: Key Angles of CBI Probe Amid Raids Against Manish Sisodia

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the Delhi excise policy case will focus on key questions like why the number of dry days were reduced in the national capital, how much profit margin was accrued on foreign liquor and why the contentious policy was extended without seeking the Lieutenant Governor’s opinion, News18 has learnt. READ MORE

Manish Sisodia-CBI Raids News LIVE Updates: BJP Calls AAP ‘Fake News Factory’; Aam Aadmi Party Says ‘2024 Polls Will Be Modi vs Kejriwal’

Conspiracies will not break him or deter his resolve to continue to work for good education, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday as the CBI conducted raids at his residence and 20 other places. The CBI has arrived and is welcome, Sisodia said on Twitter. READ MORE

Sisodia Under Scanner, AAP’s Raghav Chadha Reveals What CBI Will Find in Raid on Deputy CM’s Residence

Pencils and geometry boxes are all that the CBI will find at the residence of Manish Sisodia, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dared the Centre on Friday as the agency raided the residence of Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister over the Capital’s excise policy. READ MORE

Janmashtami 2022 | From Dreams to ‘Emulating’ God, ‘Krishna Connect’ in Politics Has Distinct Tune

But what may be less known that Lord Krishna has always had his limelight in politics, as well. From leaders who are devotees of Krishna, to those who have claimed to have been visited by the God in their dreams ‘to convey certain messages’, let’s take a look at our politics’ ‘Krishna connect’ READ MORE

Asia Cup 2022: ‘Virat Kohli Has Done Wrong by Missing International Matches’ – Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria feels that Virat Kohli made a wrong decision by missing international matches. Kohli has been going through a lean patch with the bat as he failed to manufacture big runs this year across formats and his last international century came way back in 2019. He also had an underwhelming IPL 2022 where he scored just 341 runs in 16 innings at an average of 22.73 for Royal Challengers Bangalore. READ MORE

There is Something ‘Bizarre’ in Amitabh Bachchan’s Photo With Nitin Gadkari. Do You See it?

Nitin Gadkari, the Union minister of road transport and highways, met up with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan in Mumbai on Thursday to champion the cause of road safety in India. A tweet posted on the official Twitter account of Mr Gadkari stated that he met the actor to seek support for National Road Safety Mission (सड़क सुरक्षा अभियान) in India. About 80,000 people perish to road accidents in the country every year, amounting to 13% fatalities in the world, a report in ANI stated. READ MORE

